MIAMI.- Netflix This January 25, the series Griselda premieres, an audiovisual project that tells the story of Griselda Blanco, alias La Madrina de la Cocana, leader of a drug trafficking cartel in Colombia. Sofa Vergara She is the protagonist of the story and also its executive producer, a role that meant a stronger challenge.

Everything was a challenge for me. Especially the first month, because she was trying new things. He had never acted in Spanish, nor in theater, with prostheses. The three hours of hair and makeup were exhausting. It was a lot of different things. “I had to wrap my body so it wouldn’t look like me,” the actress told the magazine. Billboard .

Likewise, Vergara explained that the further they advanced in the plot, the more complex the work was due to everything that the role demanded.

“I think that more than a scene, the fifth episode was difficult. It was very hard because Griselda was hitting rock bottom and taking drugs, she was losing her mind a little. We were far from my house in Los Angeles. We slept in small hotels. It was difficult. And Griselda’s mood was exhausting for me. She was killing, screaming, crying. It was a lot,” he added.

The production

The series was created by Eric Newman (Narcos, Narcos: Mexico) and directed by Andrs Baiz (Narcos). Vergara is also an executive producer.

“When you are telling a story about drug trafficking, as we have done with Narcos, and someone who builds an empire and loses it, it is important that we do not glorify him and that it is seen that there is a punishment of justice,” adds Newman.

He also points out that what motivated them to tell the story was how Griselda did what she did for her children.

“The interesting thing about this story is that she is her children’s last line of defense, which made the story for us really revolve around the mother. When you meet her, you instantly connect with her, and when you really see her build This empire, where the story has to end, is where that primary directive of protecting my children fails. That for us became the character’s journey, and everything revolves around the character, which Sofa mastered perfectly.

The singer also debuts in the series Karol G as an actress. La Bichota plays one of Blanco’s mules to transport drugs from Colombia to the United States.

The team celebrates the performer’s commitment, as they assure that she took acting and body expression classes, as well as received in-person and virtual classes that allowed her to have a new perspective as an artist.

“They have helped my career as an artist and my development on stage,” Carolina Giraldo told Billboard.

“Working with Karol G was incredible. She was very funny, very humble on set, and very hardworking. The energy she brought to the set and to her character was very authentic. She is from Medellin, she is paisa, it is her way of speaking. She is a interpreter, so she had it in her. It was wonderful to work with her. When she came to the set, everyone was happy. Very professional. She was fantastic. I wish there was more of Karol G in the series, but it’s just a sample,” said Baiz.