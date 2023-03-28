Everything we know about ‘Deadpool 3’ (cast, possible plot, release date and more)

Little by little details are being revealed, but it is undoubtedly one of the Marvel Studios projects that look more interesting towards the future. The cast of Deadpool 3 is growing and above all, we are intrigued to know What will the character’s possible foray into the MCU be like?.

Can you imagine how it could be? Will we see the mercenary in the red suit get into the whole multiverse thing? Well, here we tell you what we know about the movie and tell them who the cast is.

Illustrative image of ‘Deadpool 2’. Photo: Fox/Marvel Studios

This is the cast of ‘Deadpool 3’ (at the moment)

Hugh Jackman and the mystery of his return as Wolverine

The cast of Deadpool 3 It looks top notch, huh. As you will remember, it was a pleasant surprise for the fans when in September 2022, Ryan Reynolds revealed that Hugh Jackman would join the film as Wolverine.

Now, will it be the same one we saw in the franchise of X-Men of Fox? Let us remember that the latter died in Logan of 2017, so doubts are the order of the day. You also have to remember that this delivery of Deadpool It will be the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.so we cannot rule out the issue of multiverses and variants.

Another detail that we must put on the table is that, in an interview published in February by Le Parisien, Hugh Jackman pointed out that his appearance in this film will be with a ‘double role’. Lots of intrigue, really.

Hugh Jackman, who will reprise the role of Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 2’, alongside Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Getty

The rest of the cast of ‘Deadpool 3’ that has been confirmed

The cast of Deadpool 3 it already (obviously) has Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and other great names on it. Emma Corrin was confirmed in February of this 2023and although her character was not officially revealed, various sources suggest that she could be the villain Danger.

In the comics, this character is the physical manifestation of the artificial intelligence that controlled the dangerous training room –Danger Room– of the X-Men mansion. After causing the death of a student, thus corrupting one of his main guidelines, this AI began its hunt for mutants, especially Professor Charles Xavier.

Emma Corrin could play the villain Danger in ‘Deadpool 3’. Photo: Getty.

The newest addition to the cast of Deadpool 3is an old acquaintance of Succession. Matthew Macfadyenrecognized for the role of Tom Wambsgans in the HBO series, joins the Marvel film starring Ryan Reynolds.

His character has not been revealed as such, but according to sources mentioned by The Hollywood Reporter, it will work as a kind of ‘bad third’ that will follow Deadpool and Wolverine. It sounds like he will be one of the characters who will receive a good dose of humor from the film.

Matthew Macfadyen, ganador del Emmy por ‘Succession’, se une a ‘Deadpool 3’. Foto: Getty

The possible plot of ‘Deadpool 3’ and its classification

Beyond the cast of Deadpool 3 that has been made known little by little, there are no more specific details, for example, about the official plot. However, as we said before, there are already some rumors of what the film could be about.

The idea that has sounded the most in networks is that Deadpool would use Cable’s time machine and save Wolverine from his death in the year 2029 (what we saw in Logan). While lost in the multiverse, they would be chased by Mobius, the agent of the Temporary Variation Authority played by Owen Wilson that we met in the series of Loki.

We must point it out again: this is just a rumor for now, but it has gained traction after actor Lewis Tan, who played Shatterstar in Deadpool 2, retweeted a post from an account called Marvel Updates.

Lewis Tan, who appeared in ‘Deadpool 2’, retweeted a post with a rumor about a possible ‘Deadpool 3’ plot. Photo: Capture of Twitter.

The release date of ‘Deadpool’ 3

Well, we already told you about the cast of Deadpool 3 and the possible plot. excited? For sure yes. The film is officially confirmed to be released on November 8, 2024, plus it will be rated R, being the first set in the MCU with that feature. We will be attentive to when more details are released, trailer and everything.

