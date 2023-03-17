Two important brands of Grupo Modelo stood out for the creativity of their campaigns at Cannes Lions 2022.

Globally, Mexico is located in the 30th place regarding beer consumption, this according to data provided by the Inegi.

A Mexican consumes 1.3 liters of beer a week, while of every 100 pesos spent, 53 were for regular beer and 21 pesos for light beer.

If you like beer you can’t miss the tenth edition of the Cervefest 2023, one of the best events in Mexico City. The event will take place at the Deportivo Club Acalli facilities located in the Xochimilco mayor’s office. Merca 2.0 tells you everything you need to know about Cervefest 2023.

At the event you will not only be able to taste different types of beer, but also exquisite food and even listen to excellent musical groups. In addition, we recommend you arrive early, since they will give away a commemorative glass to the first 4,000 people. The best thing about this edition is that it is PetFriendlyso you won’t have to worry about leaving your puppy alone. The cost is by age, children under 12 years old do not pay; from 13 to 17 years old, 140 pesos; adult, 230 pesos; seniors, 140 pesos.

A reality is that inflation has affected several markets and that of alcoholic beverages is one of them. According to Inegi data, last year inflation regarding beer stood at 10.37 percent, while this year its price has risen 11.27 percent. Just last year in Mexico, 134.7 million hectoliters were produced, which means an increase of 13.5 percent.

In addition, at the end of 2022 the National Alliance of Small Merchants (ANPEC), which brings together around 85,000 businesses, announced a increase in the cost of Grupo Modelo beersthe largest beer company in the country.

And precisely in that same year, Grupo Modelo announced that two of the most important brands in its portfolio, Corona and Victoria, stood out for the creativity of their campaigns at Cannes Lions 2022, being awarded 14 statuettes. Here some of its award-winning campaigns, “Plastic Fishing Championship”, was recognized with three gold lions and with which Grupo Modelo’s commitment to the environment was endorsed. Another award-winning campaign was the “Indigenous Languages” campaign, receiving one gold, two silver and two bronze lions.

But this is not the first time that Grupo Modelo has been recognized for its creativity, in the Effies México 2019 edition, awards that recognize the best work in the marketing and advertising industries, won as the best advertiser of the yearwhile its Victoria, Corona and Bud Light brands also received awards.

At the moment, 128 establishments in the country are dedicated to producing beer. In 2019, Inegi data showed that Mexicans consumed an average of 68 liters of beer per capitaan amount that increased from 2014, when 53 liters were consumed per capita. While in 2021 134 million hectoliters of beer were brewed.

So if you are one of those who puts the beer on at the party, think twice, because your pocket will surely feel it. In addition, you cannot stop being aware of the Grupo Modelo campaigns, because with that creativity, it will surely surprise you very soon.

