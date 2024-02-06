Everything you need to know for the Super Bowl

According to the information released CBS in charge of the broadcast of the 2024 Super Bowl, really incredible coverage expected and with a lot of technology available to make a unique event both for those who are at Allegiant Stadium and for those who watch it on TV or streaming.

In this sense, The signal announced that they are preparing 165 cameras to cover the event and be able to transmit to the whole world. Usually the audience in the United States is more than 100 million people, which reflects the great magnitude of the show.

The most expensive in history

Being the most anticipated show in the United States and gaining strength around the world, it also requires it to be the most expensive, if the fan wants to enjoy it live and direct from the stadium.

The American network ABC described as the championship of Super Bowl most expensive in history. Above all, taking into account that tickets for the game have an average price of more than $9.000, around $9.815 according to Tickppick.

The StubHub portal indicates that the cheapest ticket is $6.011 per entry, in one of the funds against the $18.112 which costs the most expensive. This is how it surpasses the 2020 Miami Super Bowl.

lasvegassuperbwl.jpg Workers prepare Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas before Super Bowl 58 in this Jan. 31, 2024 photo. AP/Matt York

The most demanding fan could get a Private Suite, which includes 12 stadium seats, four bar stools and two armchairs. Some locations to accommodate a total of 20 fans. This option also has a food and alcoholic beverage package; plus a full kitchen, private bathroom, and HDTVs. All for a total of $90.000 per person per day; which makes a total cost of $1.8 million.

Who will sing at the Halftime Show?

Shortly before kickoff, The event will feature a brief opening ceremony, where the national anthem will be played, as well as a couple of patriotic pieces: ‘America the Beautiful’ y ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’.

In mid-January, The league announced the line-up of the pre-game show. According to official information from the NFL, Reba McEntire, member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and renowned figure in the film, music and television industries, will be in charge of performing the national anthem for Super Bowl LVIII.

However, the spectacle that many want to enjoy, when the teams rest from the first two quarters, will be that of Usher.

FKA twigs, left, and Usher during a tribute to Prince at the Grammy Awards ceremony AP: Matt Sayles .jpg FKA twigs and Usher honor Prince at the Grammy Awards ceremony. AP/ Matt Sayles

What is known as the Halftime Show, one of the most anticipated moments of each year. The Superbowl halftime is even more frequent than the game, catapulting sales and notoriety of the artist who stars in the show.

The bar is set high with Rihanna’s presentation in 2023, but the nostalgia of Usher’s followers awaits a legendary performance.

RIHANNA AFP The Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. AFP/Ángela Weiss

Usher is for many the best R&B artist of recent years. He won eight Grammy Awards and sold a total of 75 million albums and 200 million copies.

The perfect time for a movie preview

The Super Bowl is the television event of the year and numerous film, series, music companies, etc. They use this match to introduce all possible advertising for their products. And one of the elements that most attracts the attention of fans is the premiere of the trailers of the most important films of the year.

Among all the movies, it seems that the one that has a fixed place is ‘Deadpool 3’. The ‘hype’ with the new production by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is very high and Marvel has always taken advantage of the maximum exposure of the Super Bowl to get the most out of its films and series.

house of the dragon hbo Scene from the series the dragon houseof HBO. Screenshot/ YouTube @ HBO Latin America

It is certain that ‘The House of the Dragon’ from HBO Max will premiere this summer, so the Super Bowl could be a good space to give some new exposure to the series that was successful among former fans of the award-winning Game of Thrones. Prime Video also has the premiere of ‘The Boys’, the fourth season of the superhero satire. The Super Bowl would be the best place to premiere its trailer.

Bookmaker favorites

Kansas City, current champions, are looking to become a dynasty if they win the two-time championship and their third NFL championship in just five years. On the other side, the San Francisco 49ers are going for their first Vince Lombardi Trophy since 1995.

However, another type of game is handled off the field, waiting for what happens in that important game.

The betting houses already have the favorites of the winner of Super Bowl LVIII, according to several forecasts.

Although San Francisco appears in second place in the number of victories in the last three years, betting houses indicate that 49ers emerge as favorite to win the 2024 Super Bowl.

San Francisco is two-point favorite over the Kansas City Chiefswhich makes the Bay team the tenth squad since 2000 to be a favorite in every game, including the playoffs, of an NFL season, according to BetMGM.

San Francisco 49ers.jpg San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates with tight end George Kittle, receiver Deebo Samuel, linebacker Fred Warner and quarterback Brock Purdy after winning the NFC championship game, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. AP Foto/Mark J. Terrill

The difference of only two points indicates that betting houses predict a close match between San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

In addition, betting houses expect both teams to score about 47.5 points in the final slate of the 2024 Super Bowl.

Another of the bets that generates the most expectation is which team will score first in Super Bowl LVIII.

According to BetMGM bets, The San Francisco ‘Niners’ will be the team that will score the first touchdown of the 2024 Super Bowlwhich is in line with the forecast that the bay team will win the match.

It is true that everything can change when the match starts, but these projections are made by experts who see beyond a team’s favoritism.