Evo Morales seeks re-election and his supporters maintain blockades

PEACE — Peasants related to the former president Evo Morales They maintained roadblocks on Saturday at important points in central Bolivia, despite the fact that an agreement was announced and that their leadership requested a pause until Monday, while the National Assembly seeks to resolve the judicial crisis that motivated them.

Under the agreement, the Chamber of Deputies must discuss the bill to call elections and a day later the Senate must do so for its subsequent approval. However, the leaders decided not to pause until they have the “approved law in hand,” because there is a lot of distrust, leader Humberto Claros reported on Saturday.

The central city of Cochabamba has been isolated by roadblocks since January 22.

“The blockades have been lifted except in Cochabamba, it is not easy to socialize the agreements,” Morales told Panamericana radio. Furthermore, he said he hopes that the leaders and protesters understand the agreement and lift the blockades, just as the legislators of his current lifted the hunger strike they began on Monday.

“This fourth intermission is for humanity,” said the peasant leader, Ponciano Santos, at a press conference. He added that on Monday a group of protesters will arrive in La Paz to hold a “vigil” before Congress.

On Friday, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) urged the Legislative Assembly to resolve the judicial crisis, which deepened due to the lack of consensus in Congress to replace the judicial magistrates who were due to leave their positions at the end of the year.

Evo wants to be re-elected

The Bolivian Constitutional Court had ordered in mid-December, in the absence of elections in the Judiciary, that the current authorities be renewed in their positions. The decision was questioned by Morales’ followers, since those magistrates were the ones who annulled the indefinite re-election, which affects the former president’s intention to run in 2025.

Meanwhile, in Caracollo, about 100 kilometers south of Bolivia, the route that connects with Oruro, the headquarters of the largest Andean carnival in Bolivia, municipal workers left the road clear for the band festival to take place on Saturday, with the that begins the carnival in the Andean region of Bolivia.

Jimena Choque, leader of peasant women in the town of Caracollo, said that at that point the day before there were clashes with the police, which left more than 30 officers injured, according to the government. While Choque reported that several women were injured while clearing the route in recent days.

According to the government, in the 12 days of protests promoted by Morales’ supporters, four people have lost their lives due to the blockades, which have caused losses of more than 800 million dollars.

Source: With information from AP