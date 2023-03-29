Evolution of banking resources protected by the IPAB to 2021

In Mexico it is estimated that currently, this insurance protects around 99% of the accounts that banks have, such as savings, deposits, payroll and some promissory notes.

At the cutoff of 2021, a total of 48,264 million pesos protected by the IPAB (Institute for the Protection of Bank Savings) was registered, a level 16% higher compared to the amount protected during 2020.

IPAB backup insurance seeks to protect people’s money in the event of banking or financial crises.

This insurance protects savings deposited in banks for up to 400,000 Investment Units (Udis), that is, just over 3.1 million pesos.

This indicates that if you have less than that amount or up to that amount and the institution closes, that money will be returned to you by the IPAB.