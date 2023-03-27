Ex-DSDS winner Prince Damien: Attack opens old wounds

This attack brings back bad childhood memories…

Saturday evening, 10 p.m. Ex-jungle king Prince Damien (32) is sitting tired in a Munich bus on his way home. “A young man came running, wanted to take a picture with me for Instagram,” he tells BILD. “I tried to smile nice for the camera even though I was so tired.”

The young man asked the singer for a selfie before the attack Photo: myprincedamien/Instagram

Suddenly the “fan” spits – again and again! Only one disc separates the two. Perplexed, Prince Damien pulls out his middle finger in response to the spit attack. Then the young man yells: “You son of a bitch, I’m f*cking your mother, you son of a bitch!”

DSDS winner knows hostilities

A shock for the singer, as he now reveals to BILD. “I experienced something like that every day at school, only without a disc in between. When he then hit the window, it was clear to me: This is no fun.”

And the jungle star is hit, because the attack reminds him of a bitter truth: he never met his mother.

“The issue of not having a biological mother has occupied me since my childhood. It was like a flashback. He insulted my mom, who can’t defend herself.”

The singer with the bright smile grew up without a biological mother Foto: Getty Images

Prince Damien is bisexual, preferring men. He speculates: “Ever since I’ve been alive, I’ve known racism. At some point, the N-word became gay N****. Maybe it was homophobia.” Now he wants to press charges.

The TV star: “Fortunately, the bus drove off a few seconds later. The attacker was with a whole group of guys.”

There’s more LGBTQ news on Facebook and up Instagram – now follow Queer BILD.