Ex-Freiburger Schade explains Brentford change

Kevin Schade has commented on his move to FC Brentford and the amount of his fee. The offensive player explains to the ‘kicker’: “I played less, sometimes not at all. The first eleven worked very well, so it was difficult for me. But I’m young, I need time to play and practice. That was the crucial point. And of course the Premier League. For years I have dreamed of playing against the best and with the best.” According to Schade, the Bees can also be recommended for higher tasks: “Brentford is similar to what Freiburg was maybe three years ago. They bring in young players to develop them, but also give them time. If you do it well, the top English clubs will have you on their radar.”

Continue below the ad

The former Freiburg resident makes no secret of the fact that there were also financial reasons for the move: “That also played a role, and of course it’s nice when the salary increases. But that wasn’t the focus, especially since Brentford doesn’t spend that much money in the league comparison.” Schade is still on loan for Brentford. Part of the deal is a purchase obligation of around 25 million euros, which applies if certain criteria are met. Regarding the possible fee, the 21-year-old explains: “On the one hand, I’m honored by the fee, but one mustn’t forget that it’s the Premier League and that such a record is also achieved because a few years ago there wasn’t that much money on the market.” The right-footer, who was freshly nominated for the DFB team, has been on the pitch eight times for Brentford.

reading tip

DFB: U21 nominated after