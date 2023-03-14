Ex-Halo Developer Reveals FPS Project Called Sentinel

As emblematic and important as it is in the history of FPS, the Halo license has undergone many evolutions and influenced many other FPS licenses taking place in sci-fi universes for 20 years. While 343 Industries has been going through a rather troubled period for several months, a former studio developer is working on a fairly promising project.

Sentinel: a project that holds water or yet another copycat?

Difficult to answer this question today, but what is certain is that the work carried out in 4 months on this demo presented on video is quite impressive. The similarities with Halo are obvious (gunplay, “Mongoose” type quad, physics…), but this first presentation is also reminiscent of Crysis or Far Cry in certain aspects.

The lead on this project is Kaleb Nekumanesh, a former designer and campaign designer for Halo at 343 Industries. He is now working as a senior level artist at Ascendant Studios, with the help of several other people. Last summer, Nekumanesh and his team had already presented us with a remake project of Halo 3: ODST produced under the Unreal Engine 5. It remains to be seen whether this team really intends to produce a game capable of competing with Halo or other AAAs. recognized as the same type.