Ex-Herthan Guendouzi: “Had some offers”

In the winter, Mattéo Guendouzi had the opportunity to leave Olympique Marseille just a few months after his permanent commitment. “It’s true that I was approached in winter and had a few offers from clubs. But I didn’t feel like I wanted to leave, I wanted to end the season. I’m concentrating on the remaining ten games to achieve our goals.”said the midfielder at today’s OM press conference.

The 23-year-old Frenchman does not think beyond the current season. “We’re not there yet, there will be talks with the club, but I’m very happy with OM”, stressed Guendouzi. After FT-Aston Villa put out feelers for the former Hertha professional in January. Last summer, Guendouzi moved from Arsenal FC to the Mediterranean coast for eleven million euros. With four goals and four assists in 36 appearances, he is one of the top performers at OM. Guendouzi said: “I always want to keep growing, I did that very well here. I know that this club can give me a lot, I’m very happy here.”

