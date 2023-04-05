Ex-porn star Annina Ucatis worried about fans in the election campaign

Schleswig-Holstein – Hope she can count on her fans!

Ex-porn star and FDP hope Annina Ucatis-Semmelhaack (47) is in the hot local election campaign. Around 100 posters of her have now been hung up in Elmshorn.

She is a candidate in Elmshorn for the city council on list number 2, for the Pinneberg district council on list number 5.

But Annina fears that her fans could steal the posters as souvenirs. She therefore has an urgent appeal to her admirers: “Please leave my posters hanging, it is also extremely important for the outcome of the election!”

After all, the ex-“Big Brother” resident now wants to get off to a good start as a politician!

So that her fans can still enjoy a poster, she came up with something.

She to BILD: “I will sign all the posters after the election. They are then sold for a donation to a charity. Anyone interested can contact the FDP Elmshorn.”