Ex-President Trump in court: A political issue – either way / Commentary by Thomas Fricker

badish newspaper

Freiburg (ots)

(…) forgoing a trial would have been understood as tactically motivated just as much as conducting it. Then rather the full program provided for in the rule of law. There will be plenty of opportunity to experience the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence against Trump. The question of whether this is politically useful or harmful is exciting, but of secondary importance. It will be important that the process is unspectacular and thorough. That alone would give the lie to Trump’s hate speech. https://www.mehr.bz/khs96m

Original content from: Badische Zeitung, transmitted by news aktuell