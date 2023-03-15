Exceeds Sulfur Refinery; it damages air... and health

Monterrey Mexico.- The high sulfur dioxide emissions from the Cadereyta Refinery, which according to the State were the cause of the bad odors reported Monday night in the City, not only pollute the environment, but can cause respiratory and eye damage, specialists alerted yesterday.

Although on Monday there were reports of people with discomfort in the respiratory tract, with headaches or nausea, the most affected, the doctors added, are those who already have a respiratory disease, since they can develop symptoms such as coughing, nasal irritation, sneezing, chest tightness, wheezing and even shortness of breath.

“The symptoms reported by the population,” the state Environment Secretariat said yesterday in a statement, “coincide with those caused by the inhalation of different gases, including sulfur dioxide.”

On Monday night, inhabitants of the metropolitan area reported perceiving odors similar to that of some chemical.

In its preliminary report, the Secretariat indicated that the odors coincided with unusually high sulfur dioxide emissions at the Cadereyta Refinery.

“The episode,” the document says, “was caused mostly by an important source of SO2 (sulfur dioxide) located in the eastern part of the Monterrey metropolitan area, according to concentration levels.”

He adds that normally these concentrations are not detected significantly in the air because the gas is heavier.

But during the incident, the report explains, favorable weather conditions were present for the contamination cloud to spread very close to the ground.

Despite the report from the Ministry of the Environment, versions indicated that the gas spread could have been mercaptan, which is a highly odorous chemical, which for safety reasons is used to give natural gas, which is odorless, its characteristic odor.

The pulmonologist Abelardo Elizondo Ríos said that sulfur particles are one of the most irritating particles and that they cause more inflammation in the respiratory tract, especially in patients who already have previous lung diseases, such as asthma, pulmonary emphysema, chronic bronchitis, those who they are coming out of acute pictures such as Covid, influenza, pneumonia, all of them are more prone.

Although sulfur dioxide is a chemical irritant to the respiratory tract, Rodolfo Posadas Valay, also a pulmonologist, considered that the inhaled doses would only have affected people who are susceptible or who are going through crises caused by asthma.

He clarified, however, that although the exposure was short-term, if exposures to these types of chemicals continue, the consequences can be serious.

The toxicologists Rommy Pineda Magaña and José Alejandro Saucedo Valentín agreed that if the situation continues, the damage could be greater.

The best way in which citizens can protect themselves is not to expose themselves to the open air.