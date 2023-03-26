Exchange rate Bank of Algeria and black market: the dinar against foreign currencies on March 26

The opening commercial quotations of the Algerian dinar at the Bank of Algeria from March 23 to 27, 2023 show the single euro at 147.43 Algerian dinars for purchase and at 147.47 Algerian dinars for sale. In addition, the official market exchange rates of the Bank of Algeria indicate that the single US dollar is bought at 135.23 Algerian dinars and sold at 135.25 Algerian dinars.

In addition, the Canadian dollar remains at 98.89 Algerian dinars for purchase and at 98.93 Algerian dinars for sale in the Bank. While the United Arab Emirates dirham stood at 36.82 Algerian dinars both for purchase and sale, and this, at the level of the official exchange market.

Stagnation of the euro and the dollar on the foreign exchange black market

At the same time, on the black market in Square Port Said in Algiers, the main foreign currencies seem to be stagnating. Indeed, traders in the informal market still sell the single euro against 223.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 225.00 Algerian dinars for sale. While they exchange the unit of the American dollar against 209.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 211.00 Algerian dinars for sale.

For its part, the Canadian dollar is still bought at 150.00 Algerian dinars and is sold at 152.00 Algerian dinars at the level of the informal stock market. Finally, as regards the Emirati dirham, it is exchanged against 52.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 55.00 Algerian dinars for sale on the black exchange market.

Quotations of the Algerian dinar in the Bank and on the black market on March 26, 2023

Thus, the table below summarizes the quotations of the national currency, the Algerian dinar, against the main foreign currencies this Sunday, March 26, 2023: