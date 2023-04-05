Exchange rate: How much is the dollar today, Tuesday April 4 in Lima?

The exchange rate began the week of April 3 on the rise. | REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

This Tuesday, April 4, the exchange rate closed the exchange session slightly upwards and was quoted at S/3,773, reported the Central Reserve Bank. In this way, he registered his fourth consecutive session appreciating himself.

During this session, the price of the dollar began to fall, but much of the day was above the previous level, according to Bloomberg. On the other hand, the volume of transactions amounted to US$464 million, reported the monetary entity.

On the previous operating day, Monday, April 3, the dollar price closed higher and stood at S/3,770.

This is how the exchange rate was quoted on April 4. | BCR

In the previous week, from Monday 27 to Friday 31 March, the dollar showed a volatile performance, although with a downward trend. It started at S/3,771 and fell back to S/3,764.

In the last month, from March 6 to April 4, the exchange rate recorded a downward trend.

Its maximum level was on March 15, when it stood at S/3,806, and since then it has been falling back to S/3,773 on Tuesday, April 4. Its lowest level during this period was on March 29, a S/3,752.

He dollar price started the year at S/3,806. After reaching a maximum of S/3,896 in the exchange session on January 24, the exchange rate has been declining, although presenting some volatility.

There are different channels to switch Dollars to Suns. This transaction can be done both physically and virtually.

One of the best-known physical places are the exchange houses, where the Jiron Ocoñalocated near the Union streetin the Center of Lima.

The price of the dollar started the year at S/3,806.

However, there are also a number of digital platforms that, in a matter of minutes, allow you to change your dollars to soles and vice versa.

Banks are also another physical and, in turn, virtual option, since they make their own platforms available to users to carry out these operations.

In 2022, the exchange market in the country was marked by high uncertainty. Despite this, the exchange rate, that is, the value of the dollar against the sol, showed a fall, which meant an appreciation of the Peruvian currency with respect to the United States.

In a report, the Peruvian Institute of Economics (IPE) reported that, in 2022, the exchange rate started at S/3.98, the highest opening value for a year since 1991, when the Peruvian sol began to be used. However, the price of the dollar closed at S/3.81, 4.2% below its value at the end of 2021.

In addition, during 2022, the Peruvian sol ranked as one of the best performing currencies in the region. The sol appreciated against the dollar by 4.2%, while the opposite situation occurred with other neighboring currencies, such as the Chilean and Colombian pesos, which depreciated by 8% and 20% of their value, respectively.