Exchange rate: quotations of the Algerian dinar in the Bank and in the informal market on March 30

The opening commercial quotations of the Algerian dinar at the Bank of Algeria, from March 29 to 31, 2023, show the euro unit at 146.83 Algerian dinars for purchase and at 146.87 Algerian dinars for sale. According to the same source, the single US dollar is exchanged against 135.67 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 135.69 Algerian dinars for sale.

Apart from the EUR/USD pair, the official market exchange rates of the Bank of Algeria indicate that the single Canadian dollar is bought at 99.66 Algerian dinars and sold at 99.70 Algerian dinars. But also, that the pound sterling is exchanged against 167.09 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 167.15 Algerian dinars for sale.

For its part, the Emirati dirham stood at 36.94 Algerian dinars for purchase and 36.95 Algerian dinars for sale at the level of the official exchange market. While the Saudi Riyal remains at 36.12 Algerian dinars for purchase and 36.13 Algerian dinars for sale.

Exchange rate of the Algerian dinar on the black market

In addition, traders on the black market in Square Port Saïd in Algiers exchange the single European currency for 220.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and 222.00 Algerian dinars for sale. While they sell the single greenback against 205.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 207.00 Algerian dinars for sale.

In addition, the single Canadian currency is exchanged against 146.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 148.00 Algerian dinars for sale at the level of the informal stock market. While the currency of the United Kingdom is bought at 247.00 Algerian dinars and sold at 249.00 Algerian dinars on the same market.

Finally, the Emirates dirham is exchanged against 52.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 55.00 Algerian dinars for sale and the Saudi Riyadh is bought at 51.00 Algerian dinars and is sold at 54.00 Algerian dinars, and this, at the level of the foreign exchange black market.

Quotations of the Algerian dinar in the Bank and on the black market on March 30, 2023

In the table below, you will find a summary of the quotations of the national currency against the main foreign currencies this Thursday, March 30, 2023: