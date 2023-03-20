Exchange rate: quotations of the Algerian dinar in the Bank and on the parallel market on March 20

The opening trade quotations of the Algerian dinar at the Bank of Algeria from March 17 to 21, 2023 indicate that the euro unit is exchanged against 144.99 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 145.06 Algerian dinars for sale.

In addition, the exchange rates of the official market of the Bank of Algeria show the single American currency at 136.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and 136.02 Algerian dinars for sale.

In addition to the EUR/USD pair, the Bank’s official quotations offer the Canadian dollar at 99.40 Algerian dinars for purchase and at 99.44 Algerian dinars for sale. And the pound sterling at 165.50 Algerian dinars for purchase and 165.53 Algerian dinars for sale.

For their part, the Emirate dirham and the Saudi Riyal are holding up on the official exchange market. Indeed, the currency of the United Arab Emirates is bought at 37.02 Algerian dinars and sold at 37.04 Algerian dinars. While the Saudi currency is exchanged against 36.20 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 36.21 Algerian dinars for sale.

The dinar against foreign currencies in the Square of Algiers

At the same time, on the informal foreign exchange market, traders still sell the single European currency against 223.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 225.00 Algerian dinars for sale. In addition, they exchange the single greenback against 209.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 211.00 Algerian dinars for sale.

In addition, the currency of the United Kingdom remains at 246.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and 248.00 Algerian dinars for sale at the level of the informal exchange. While the single Canadian dollar is bought at 150.00 Algerian dinars and sold at 152.00 Algerian dinars on the same exchange market.

It should also be noted that at Square Port Said in Algiers, the Emirati dirham stood at 52.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and 55.00 Algerian dinars for sale. And that the Saudi Riyal is exchanged against 51.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 54.00 Algerian dinars for sale.

Bank and informal market: Algerian dinar exchange rate on March 20, 2023

Here is a table summarizing the exchange rates of the national currency against the main foreign currencies on Monday, March 20, 2023: