Exchange rate: the Algerian dinar against currencies in the Bank and the informal market on April 3

This Monday, April 03, 2023, the official market of the Bank of Algeria posted the purchase of the single European currency at 147.48 Algerian dinars and the sale at 147.52 Algerian dinars. While on the Square black market, traders exchange the unit of this same currency against 222.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 224.00 Algerian dinars for sale.

According to the opening trade quotations of the Algerian dinar at the Bank of Algeria for the period from March 31 to April 04, 2023, it is possible to buy a US dollar against 135.53 Algerian dinars, and to sell it against 135.54 Algerian dinars. On the other hand, in the informal market of Square Port Said in Algiers, the rate of purchase of the American dollar is 204.00 Algerian dinars, while its rate of sale is 206.00 Algerian dinars.

In addition, the official market exchange rates of the Bank of Algeria indicate that the single Canadian dollar is bought at 99.92 Algerian dinars and sold at 99.94 Algerian dinars. While in the informal market, traders offer to buy a Canadian dollar at 148.00 Algerian dinars and sell it at 150.00 Algerian dinars.

Quotations: the dinar against the pound sterling and the Emirati dirham

In addition, the British currency, the pound sterling, can be bought for 167.55 Algerian dinars and sold for 167.63 Algerian dinars on the official market of the Bank of Algeria. However, in the informal market, traders offer to buy a pound sterling against 249.00 Algerian dinars and sell it against 251.00 Algerian dinars.

Separately, it should also be noted that the official exchange rates at the Bank of Algeria indicate that the UAE dirham can be bought and sold for 36.90 Algerian dinars. While informal stock exchange traders still sell the single Emirati dirham against 52.00 Algerian dinars for purchase and against 55.00 Algerian dinars for sale.

The exchange rate of the Algerian dinar in the Bank and on the black market on April 3

The following table presents a summary of the exchange rates of the national currency against the main foreign currencies on Monday, April 3, 2023: