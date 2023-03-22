Excluded. A candidate for The Voice 2023 shot a film with Nathalie Baye!

Marilyne Naaman, a talented young Lebanese singer but also actress, will pass the next blind auditions in The Voice 2023, this Saturday, March 25, on TF1. Exclusively, Télé-Loisirs reveals her career and in particular the shooting she shared with Nathalie Baye.
Marilyn Naaman will try to turn the red armchairs of Vianney, who has just revealed the amazing job exercised by his mother, Amelia Bent, furious to have paid the price of the superblock last week, Zazie and/or of Big Flo and Oli during the blind auditions of The Voice 2023 this Saturday March 25 on TF1 with a cover tinged with orientalism by I’m sick of Serge Lama. But music is not his only passion…
Marilyne Naaman (The Voice 2023) : “Nathalie Baye is so cool!”
The young woman, who will be 25 ans on June 9, is already known in her country, in Lebanon. Actress in many short films, she will star in the movie The night of the glass of water, directed by Carlos Chahine, alongside Pierre Rochefort (son of Jean Rochefort and Nicole Garcia) but also an icon of French cinema: Nathalie Baye ! The film will be released in cinemas next June 14. “This is my very first feature film. I play the role of Layla, a mother who, in 1958, at the beginning of the war in Lebanon, lives comfortably with her family. But she discovers the true meaning of independence and joy… She finds it difficult to accept this life that she has always known and that she no longer wants“ says Marilyne, very enthusiastic. The artist was spotted thanks to her short films: “I learned that the director had chosen me when I was in the middle of filming a series. It was crazy !”. This experience – two months of filming in French and Arabic between September and October 2021 – is all the more gratifying for the young Lebanese as she shares the bill with Nathalie Baye: “She’s a love, she’s too cool, delicate, professional. She is perfect ! It was a great honor for me to work with her!”
“I try to develop both careers in parallel”
And to continue:Since I know that the film will be released in France, I wanted to make myself known as an actress and singer to the French public“. So she registered, successfully, at The Voice, of which she has always appreciated the French version “and not only to see passages of Lebanese artists”, she specifies. Because she has also been singing since childhood… “I try to develop both careers in parallel. Even though I’m really well known as an actress, I released original song titles a few years ago and I have a small and growing following!” Whatever happens to her in The Voice, Marilyne should therefore do a lot of coming and going in France in the coming months: “I will also participate in several festivals in the south including Music & Cinema (from March 27 to April 1 in Marseille, editor’s note)”. The film The night of the glass of waterwhich has already received the Audience Award at the 44th edition of the festival Cinemedin Montpellier, last October, will be screened in preview this Wednesday, March 22 at 2 p.m. in his presence, at the Utopia-La Manutention cinema in Avignon.
