Excluded. Beijing Express 2023: are there any objects that the production prohibits candidates from taking in their backpack? Here is the answer !

On February 16, eight new pairs took the start of the race Beijing Express. In their backpack, the candidates were able to take a few things. Are there any items they are not allowed to have with them at all? Contacted by Tele-Leisurethe production responded.
The kick off of the 17th season of Beijing Express was given on February 16 on M6. Stephane Rotenberg got to know the eight new pairs of the competition. The race started in Bolivia, with a first aquatic event during which Alexandre’s down jacket caused a lot of talk on the networks. In La Paz, some candidates suffered from altitude sickness, starting with Colette. It’s with his niece Leah that she agreed to take part in this incredible adventure. Unfortunately, the pair was the first to be eliminated. Next week, Luc et Cyril met the same fate, just like Florian et Tanguy after the third step.
Items prohibited in Beijing Express ? The production answers us
Throughout the race, the candidates have their backpacks with them, which they have filled with the things they need for their adventure. But are there any items they are not allowed to take with them? Tele-Leisure asked the question to the production. “Candidates have a list of recommended clothing for the adventure, but they are prohibited from bringing: electrical and/or connected objects; camera and mp3 player. And more generally anything that could help them in their adventure” she answered us. However, they can “provide gifts for the locals, but in reasonable quantities (in order to avoid any barter that could benefit them)“.
Beijing Express 2023 : Angie and Nathalie saved by Étienne during the last stage
On March 9, Angie et Nathalie escaped elimination. However, they inherited a handicap unprecedented in the history of Beijing Expressnamely the return ofStephenex-candidate of season 15 who, after three stages, had decided to give up, dragging down his partner Vanessa. If he failed to qualify the pair of unknowns for the next stage, he saved them from elimination by winning the final duel against Paloma et Jason. The latter were eliminated from the race, victims just before a strategy on the part of some of their comrades.