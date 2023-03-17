Excluded. Daniel Auteuil: “Deep down, I think I’ve always wanted to sing”

Friday, March 17, 2023 comes out the second album by Daniel Auteuilentitled If you’re scared, don’t be scared of love, arranged by the singer of Louise Attaque, Gaëtan Roussel. The opportunity for the actor palmed in Cannes, twice Caesarized, and unforgettable interpreter of Ugolin in John of Floretteby Claude Berri, the luthier ofA heart in WinterClaude Sautet, and Henri de Navarre in Queen Margotby Patrice Chéreau, by reconnect with his passion for music and song. He talks about it with simplicity Tele-Leisure. With an open heart, he also talks about his son, Zachary, and looks back on his own career.

Télé-Loisirs: After a first album, in 2021, does this make you a full-fledged singer or a singer-songwriter?

Daniel Auteuil : I find it quite chic, singer-songwriter! My parents were opera singers and I respect vocal singers. Basically, whether on stage, in the theatre, to say poems or to sing, I do the same thing. The difference with these albums is that I am the author and that, for the most part, it is my melodies that Gaëtan Roussel has arranged and orchestrated.

“I think I wanted to be Serge Reggiani all my life”

TL: So you don’t have the imposter syndrome that some actors-turned-singers have?

D.A. : No, because I write my texts. My credibility comes from there. There is also the fact that I am at the origin of the majority of the music. In addition, for two years, I have been touring the roads of France. I claim to be a singer.

TL: Have you taken singing lessons?

D.A. : I took singing lessons a long time ago. More recently, I practiced at home with my guitar, my microphone and my amps. But I didn’t think that I would make other people listen to it. I was very cushy (laughter)… Until the ego prevails! Deep down, I think I’ve always wanted to sing. My strongest emotions as a spectator come from there: from Carmen of Bizet, of Madame Butterflyabout Puccini.

“I started in Paris, with the musical, I was 20 years old”

TL: When, as a child and teenager, you saw actors in the cinema who sang and danced, like Gene Kelly or Yves Montanddid it affect you?

D.A. : Gene Kelly, Fred Astaire, I found it marvellous, miraculous, to let themselves be carried away by their apparent lightness. At the same time, I was a teenager in the 1960s, and there was also the appeal of the streets and rock’n’roll. But what will mark me the most is poetry, which was brought to me when I was 16-17 by singer-songwriters like Léo Ferré or Barbara. It is through their music that I open up to poetry. And the one who definitely touches me is Serge Reggiani. I think I wanted to be Reggiani all my life. I kept going to see him on stage. At the same time, I had the chance to meet Gaëtan (Roussel, editor’s note) which led me to more contemporary music. I’m so happy that my lyrics blend well with today’s music.

TL: You say that when you sing, you’re 30 again. Do you have this rediscovered youth more on stage than on film sets?

D.A. : I started in Paris, with the musical. I was 20 years old. We danced, we sang every night in front of 1,000 people. It was a rock opera called Godspell. Rock is a way of being, of living, of listening. On tour, for example, what I like is when I see and hear that when I sing sad things, people clap their hands. It’s the miracle of the song! You know, I can’t really place myself. Who is, basically, this guy over 70 who sings on stage? It’s not for me to say.

“It’s my emotions that make my songs”

TL: The people who come to see you, what do they tell you?

D.A. : The public is surprised. But he doesn’t really know what he’s come to see. Afterwards, when the show is over, people say very nice things to me. And, above all, they tell me “carry on!” And I answer “ok” (laughter). Thank God I made a career in the cinema, and I continue to be successful there. But luckily I didn’t miss that either!

TL: Are your songs autobiographical?

D.A. : I will explain to you. My song that says “pardon, pardon!”, that of a boy who leaves his parents because he doesn’t want their lives, I wrote it understanding, afterwards, where it came from: from the first times when I went to Paris, to do the actor. I see my mother again, on the station platform, very small. And in my head, I hear myself say to him “but go away!” This emotion is at the origin of this song. It is my emotions that make my songs, even if their story is not directly autobiographical. For example, Rose’s son, which is about a son who has just lost his mother and meets his biological father, is a roundabout way of telling my son Zachary, who is 13, that one day I will leave. I’m modest and it’s my way of saying things without highlighting them.

“I have a threshold of incompetence not to cross!”

TL: You have one of the most extraordinary range of actors, having gone from being the laughing dunce of Under-giftedto the heartbreaking Ugolin of suffering in John of Florette et Manon des Sourcesto the musician unable to love toA heart in Winter. And yet, if you are popular and loved, I have the feeling that people don’t recognize your mastery…

D.A. : Let’s say that I was able to suffer, as a young actor, from not expressing all the feelings that I dreamed of expressing. I am, to take an example, a big fan of Alfred de Musset. It’s a pain when you’re a performer, not to explore all these dimensions. I remember a song by Fernandel, where he said his injury to have provoked only laughter, when he would have liked to arouse other emotions. I am an old complex. Today, I don’t care. But at 30, I wanted to turn the page on comedies. I still don’t have any certainties about my job, just instincts. I know that I have a threshold of incompetence not to cross. When do I go from credibility to ridicule? I am very concerned about the artistic image that would contradict what I say, what I write. I want it to make a coherent whole.

TL: So you are sensitive to the image you project?

D.A. : I make choices. But not in relation to the public, not in relation to me. There are things that I could not assume, say or do.

TL: Have you often said no? Including great filmmakers?

D.A. : The first great to whom I said no, before saying yes after a month of reflection, was Claude Sautet. He wanted me for what was going to be our first movie together, few days with me. He was a character who did not yet exist in French cinema, and who was inspired by Mikhail Lermontov’s book: A hero of our time. It was about a man who does not have access to feelings. Afterwards, other directors made me decline this character. Often the things I want the most are also the things that scare me the most. However, reading the scenario of few days with me, I discovered a guy who was “absent”. And I didn’t know the weight you had to have in front of a camera in order to play the absence. And that’s how I started by refusing. On another register, the physical ugliness of Ugolin, in John of Florette, scared me. After a week of filming, I went home saying I was going to hand over the part! Again, I ended up understanding and accepting to be Pagnol’s character. By finding the following solution: I had decided that Ugolin was beautiful, beyond appearance. Anyway, it was a time when, as I told you, I no longer wanted to do comedies. And I knew I was going to make it.

“I wouldn’t mind if my son came on stage with me”

TL: At the same time, you have always assumed your period Under-gifted speaking, with gratitude, of your three fathers of cinema, “the three Claudes”: Zidi, Berri and Sautet.

D.A. : Zidi, I owe him so much… About the Under-gifted, the other day on a train, a little girl who had seen the film, forty years old, comes to see me and talks to me about it… I know where I come from. These are the pretentious, those who do things for the wrong reasons, who do not assume. I am indebted to all those who brought me something, right up to the directors Jean-Pierre Vincent, Patrice Chéreau and, today, Gaëtan Roussel. These are guys who have talent, rigor, intelligence and generosity. With people like them, I am ready to continue working. I am faithful.

TL: Do you keep writing new songs?

D.A. : Yes, I can’t stop. Enough to make several albums!

TL: Your son, Zachary, 13, with whom you learned to play the guitar, would he like to go on stage with you?

D.A. : He is quite fond of fishing. But I had him play in front of me in the music video for the song that carries the album, namely The small cuts, and I think he enjoyed it. At first, I thought he was sulking but, in reality, he was in character. Strangely, I wouldn’t mind him going on stage with me on tour. I would even say that I would like it. It would be, selfishly, a way to continue through him.