Excluded. “I inherited this”: Danny (Top Chef 2023) confides in his missing grandparents

After winning the race again The Hidden Brigade of Top BossDanny paid a moving tribute to his late grandparents, to whom he dedicated his victory
Amazing Danny. For the sixth consecutive time, the cook won his duel against César after beating MiguelGaston, Jacques and Victor in The Hidden Brigade of Top Boss. Week after week, the candidate from Switzerland surprises Hélène Darroze who could possibly win the final victory with him if he manages to crush all his competitors. But a mountain rises in front of him: to join the official competition, he will still have to win against six challengers. An important challenge but for the moment, we can say that everything is going well for him!
“I give my victory to my grandparents“, confides Danny in The Hidden Brigade of Top Chef 14
This Wednesday, April 5, Danny managed to win chef Hélène Darroze’s favorite with his gratin dauphinois with champagne sauce. On the set, after the announcement of his victory, the 26-year-old young man had a moving thought for his grandparents. “What a pleasure to hear that it is a favorite for the two chefs. It was one of the dishes I ate when I was little, it reminds me of my grandmother and my grandfather who are not here anymore. I’m very proud that it’s the favorite“, he confided in front of Stéphane Rotenberg. In the interview room, facing the camera, he added: “I give them the victory, to my grandparents. I did it for themit’s so amazing to have a crush on this“, he testifies.
Top Chef 2023 : Danny tells the origins of his passion for cooking
Asked by Tele-Leisure, the one who cut his teeth with Pierre Gagnaire indulged in a few confidences about the family passion around cooking. “Very young, when I was 2-3 years old, I made desserts with my grandfather who was a cook. He worked at Lucas Carton (a starred house, Editor’s note), in large houses, he was private chef for the Rothschild family. We are a line of cooks. There’s just my father who skipped his turn by becoming a plumber (laughs). I think I inherited that in spite of myself. I have all my grandfathers’ cookbooks, but I haven’t opened them. I will when I’m a chef. I have their knives that I use though“, he explained to us.