Excluded. “I want to go to the end with her”: Thierry (Love is in the meadow) is no longer single! He presents his new girlfriend (VIDEO)

After leaving single from season 17 of Love is in the meadow on M6, Thierry “rogue of fate”, who participates this Thursday, March 16, 2023 in Farm families on RMC Story, confides in his new romantic encounter in an extract that Tele-Leisure invites you to discover exclusively.
Thierry from Love is in the meadow is not officially no longer a heart to take ! The winegrower from Vaucluse, who participated in seasons 10 and 17 of M6’s flagship program, welcomes the cameras back to his home with the launch on March 9 of Farm families on RMC Story. In this docu-reality which proposes to follow the daily professional and personal life of these lovers of the earth, the sexagenarian who suffered disappointments last year with his two suitors Sylviane and Remedios, confides having finally found love. And it’s not about Mireillean unknown that he had mentioned with Karine Le Marchand in the balance sheet of Love is in the meadow at the end of the year.
Farm families : Claudine makes the heart of Thierry “rogue” beat again
According to the voice-over of Farm families, the lucky winner is called Claudine, a 64-year-old Breton, “who seems to make his heart beat again“. “It went well from the start. I want to believe it, but to believe it, it takes two“, estimates the professional of the earth in the episode which will be diffused this Thursday, March 16 from 9:10 p.m.. But viewers will have to take their troubles patiently before discovering Claudine. “She has the flu, it hurts me because she is not well at all. I hope she will come back up“, explains Thierry in an extract that we invite you to discover in preview. As a reminder, the filming of Farm families took place in January.
“You won’t see her in the flesh”
Interviewed this month by Entertainment TVthe former candidate of Love is in the meadow showed up tight-lipped about this budding relationship. “There is nothing to worry about with her. It’s her and it’s not another“. He taught us, however, that Claudine will not appear physically in Farm families. “You’ll see pictures of her on the show, but you won’t see her in the flesh.“, dodged Thierry, according to whom Claudine also had to manage family problems, which prevented him from making himself available for filming. In this second episode of Farm familiesthe Vauclusien even carves a heart for him in olive wood to show his love and specifies: “For me, Claudine is the future. I hope we will start a pleasant end of life. I want to go all the way with her“.