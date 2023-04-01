Excluded. “I was losing my dad”: Morgan (The Voice 2023), Mister Mat’s brother talks about the filming of his audition

Sixth week of competition in The Voice 2023. It was the penultimate episode of the blind auditions, this Saturday April 1 on TF1 and the teams of Zazie, Amel Bent, Vianney or even Bigflo and Oli are almost complete. During the evening, the coaches met twelve new talents. Among them : Morgan. The 37-year-old candidate from Isère has a particularity: his older brother is called Lose Food and it is the finalist of season 11 of The Voice. Pour Tele-Leisurethe two brothers look back on their adventure in the tele-hook presented by Nikos Aliagas.

Mister Mat about his brother, Morgan: “The Voice 2023for him, it’s the start of something.”

Tele-Leisure : Where does this passion for music come from, both of you?

Morgan : There have always been some at home. Our parents passed on to us the love of music.

Mathieu : Our dad played the harmonica and our mom the guitar. Our grandfather, he played several instruments but above all he whistled all the time.

The continuation under this advertisement

Morgan, in real life you are a video technician. What made you want to participate in The Voice ?

One day Mat said to me: “I have the number of Bruno Berberes (the casting director of The VoiceEditor’s note). Make me a video and I’ll send it to him.” Bruno called me on the spot and offered to do the casting in Paris. Beyond my talent, being the little brother of Mister Mat must have played in my selection.

Mathieu, so you played a very important role in Morgan’s adventure…

I have always pushed him because he has a crazy talent. He’s also my favorite guitarist. I wonder if the fact that I make music my profession has not unconsciously slowed him down. Anyway, I’m glad people are discovering Morgan. The Voice, for him, it’s the beginning of something. It doesn’t matter the result.

“Without Mathieu, I would never have tried the adventure The Voice“

Morgan, do you agree with your brother?

Morgan: Mathieu is not at fault at all. When I was younger, I told myself that the route was all found for him because he has talent. And I thought, wrongly, that it couldn’t affect two members of the same family.

The continuation under this advertisement

Mathieu: It was a false belief. Just look at the Higelin family or the Chedids.

Morgan: That’s right! I put barriers on my own. It was a pretext to convince me that I was not legitimate. But at some point you have to get started. We only have one life. Without Mathieu I would never have tried the adventure. I like to sing but not necessarily put myself forward. Sometimes I feel like I’m in the way.

Morgan, you interpreted 10 years of us of Ben Mazué during the blind audition. What does this title mean to you?

I’ve been with my wife for 10 years – who introduced me to the song – I have two children, as in the song. This title is therefore the definition of my life. I like the text, it has the sweetness that I try to have with my partner and my children, even if I’m not perfect every day. And then, Ben Mazué is too good. His pen is fantastic.

Mathieu, did you intervene in the choice of this song?

We talked about it a lot together. What mattered to me, as a brother, was that Morgan had fun and did something he felt good about. I think that’s what he did because this song is beautiful.

The continuation under this advertisement

What did you think of Morgan’s performance?

I was in the middle of a rehearsal, that’s why I wasn’t present when he came through. I still followed him on a small screen and I found his performance super classy. He remained himself on this scene which can be impressive. Finding yourself faced with these famous upturned seats and an audience like that of The Voice is not a simple exercise.

“When I think back to Zazie’s great statement, I think to myself that maybe I should have gone with her”

Morgan, in your profile, you say it was going to be difficult for you to be the center of attention. Has this been the case?

It’s the excitement when you shoot this kind of show. You are told to go to make-up, then go to rehearse, put yourself here, then there. In the end, I dreaded the two rehearsals more than the shoot itself. During my visit, I said to myself that I could not escape. I started and tried to de-stress as much as possible because it’s only music after all.

The continuation under this advertisement

Mathieu, did you coach him for the audition?

Mathieu: The only notion that I tried to give him was to like it, as I tried to do the previous year. When you do something you love, you’re never safe from it working. And then, if this is not the case, you will have had a good time all the same.

Morgan: On the day of the audition, Mathieu sent me an SMS in which he said to me “Have fun”. He was right.

Morgan, you joined the Vianney team, like your brother last year. Did you know from the start that you would choose him?

Yes, my decision was very pragmatic. I said to myself: “Mathieu did The Voice, he took Vianney. Vianney plays guitar. Me too, so I’m taking Vianney”. With hindsight, When I think back to Zazie’s great statement, I think maybe I should have gone with her. But I don’t regret anything. Vianney is a great coach.

Mathieu, you have just released your new single titled Merci. A title co-written with Vianney. How did your collaboration come about?

The continuation under this advertisement

It happened after The Voice. We sympathized with Vianney who offered me to do something together. We reconnected at the end of last summer. We met in his studio and we started writing Merci. I am very proud of this title that he wanted to achieve. Vianney was on tour at this time so he also invited me on three dates to do his first part.

What memories do you have of your participation in The Voice ?

Mathieu: I remember the general benevolence, both among the coaches and within the production. At the time, we were going through a complicated time with Morgan because we were losing our dad, Jean-François. The team has been so generous with me. It really touched me.

Morgan: When Mathieu was in The Voice, I was often in the hospital with our father. Once we watched an episode my bro was in. My father then looked at me and asked me if I, too, intended to participate in the show. I replied “yes”. In the end, it’s also to pay homage to him if I’m in The Voice Today.

The continuation under this advertisement

When is a duet between brothers?

Mathieu: Maybe, soon. It would make me very happy to go to the studio together.

Morgan: I will start by living this adventure for me but what is certain is that it will happen.