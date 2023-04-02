Excluded. “It was a real shock”: Mea (The Voice 2023) looks back on Zazie’s reaction to her performance

This is the penultimate salvo of blind auditions in The Voice 2023. This Saturday, April 1, TF1 broadcast an unpublished episode of season 12 of telecrochet, still presented by Nikos Aliagas. During the evening, twelve new talents tried their luck against Zazie, Amel Bent, Vianney as well as Bigflo and Oli. During the evening, some candidates managed to pull out of the game. This is particularly the case of Mea. During her time on set, the 24-year-old Lyonnaise offered a singing AND dancing performance. A performance that had never been seen on the show. For Tele-Leisurethe young woman returned to her blind audition.

My de The Voice 2023 : “I had already thought of participating in the show when I was 14″

Tele-Leisure : How did you integrate The Voice ?

Item : It all started on social media for me. I did a cover of Hell, the title of Stromae. I had mixed dancing and singing. It is thanks to this video that I was spotted by Charles, one of the members of the production.

Was it the first time you tried the adventure?

Yes. I had already thought about it when I was 14 years old. I’ve been making music for a long time but at the time I didn’t feel ready. I had a pop rock band and I didn’t want to be exposed in front of so many people. I lacked experience. But this idea has always remained in the back of my mind.

Where does this passion for music come from?

I don’t really know because I’m the only one in my family. When I was 5 years old, I remember learning musicals by heart on TV. I was dancing and singing in front of the screen and my mother, Agnès, ended up saying to herself that something had to be done. She enrolled me in a choir and a dance class at the same time. When she was 50, she took up piano and singing because she wanted to share this activity with me.

Item (The Voice 2023) : “I had had some negative feedback from artists who warned me against the world of TV”

Do you live from your art today?

Yes, I have been a professional dancer for three years. I am in four companies including Dyptik, based in Saint-Étienne. We tour in France and abroad. We went to Romania, Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and even Spain. It’s an exciting job but one that requires a lot of sacrifice.

Which represents The Voice for you ?

It’s a little girl’s dream come true. It’s still the biggest singing competition in France so it’s not nothing. I often watched this show with my parents when I was younger and thought that maybe I would participate in it one day. It’s a benevolent show. Previously, I had had some negative feedback from artists who warned me against the world of TV. I had a priori but we were so well looked after and supported by the team that my fears flew away.

Mea about Zazie: “My performance was entirely intended for him because I dreamed of being in his team”

What do your parents think of your participation?

They are so happy. My mom is a fan of The Voice. She herself is a juror in singing competitions and she had been telling me to do the show for several years. (She laughs) My father, Éric, is deputy prosecutor in Marseille. He is very down to earth and is not always very sensitive to Art but there he was extremely proud of me. My parents really support me, it’s important to me.

During your performance, you sang AND danced. An astonishing, even risky choice for blind auditions…

I didn’t know if it would pass. Interpret I am a man in front of Zazie was really stressful. My performance was entirely intended for him because I dreamed of being in his team. Then, I found the idea of ​​dancing interesting. It was indeed risky because it made me lose thirty seconds on a two-minute performance. I always wanted to be a complete artist and link dance and music in all my projects. I had to do it on the set of The Voice. But I was more afraid to sing a track by Zazie than to dance.

What did you say to yourself when you sent that the armchairs were slow to turn over?

I was very stressed but I did not disassemble myself. I stayed focused to complete my performance. Finally, Zazie buzzed on the last note. It was a real shock. During the debrief, the coaches were mostly surprised by my dancing and I didn’t get a lot of feedback on my vocal performance. Except Zazie. She liked my voice and it made me happy that she wanted to work with me. She can bring me a lot. She’s the best possible coach for my adventure on the show.

Nikos Aliagas said that he was overwhelmed by your visit, which he also described as “quirky and surreal”. Did you expect this reaction?

Non, it touched me a lot. When I arrived in the Family Room, I first jumped into the arms of my family. As we were all moved, I only noticed Nikos afterwards. (She laughs) He shook my hand and his speech was very profound. He explained to me that it was a first in The Voice. At the time, I didn’t really realize what was going on but his words echoed in me. I am happy that my visit was not ordinary.

What are you going to offer for the Battles?

What I can tell you is that there will be dancing again. On the other hand, I will be more focused on the vocals this time. We are still in The Voice. (She laughs)