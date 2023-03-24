Excluded. “It’s getting crazy there”: Vianney (The Voice 2023) still knows a candidate, former member of the Boulevard des Airs group

New people presented themselves in front of the coaches of The Voice 2023. Among them, the Doya duo, made up of Marina and her sister Mélissa. But in reality, the latter is not an artist like the others since Vianney immediately recognized her.
The continuation under this advertisement
Since the launch of season 12 of The Voice on TF1 on Saturday January 28, blind auditions follow one another every week. Thus, the teams of Zazie, Bigflo and Oli, Vianney and Amel Bent are formed before the Battles. This Saturday, March 25, two young women, aged 27 and 28, will go on stage to try their luck. Mélissa and Marina, whose duo is called Doya, started making music a year and a half ago by setting up a music studio in a house. “We wake up music, we eat music, we drink music“confides the youngest before her sister intervenes: “There is not a day when we do not live music“. So for these two women, both Spanish and Gypsy, to participate in The Voice 2023 is a dream come true.
The Voice 2023 : Bigflo and Oli shocked to see that Vianney still knows a candidate!
On the scene, Melissa and Marina embark on a recovery in their own way Hail Cesaria of Stromae. Throughout the performance, the members of the jury are very attentive to their two united voices. But when the end of the performance comes, Vianney makes an (almost) unexpected announcement. “Sorry, but I know these girls. I’ve seen these girls sing before, but not together. I actually know Melissa“, admits the singer. Bigflo and Oli can’t believe it since it’s not the first time this situation has happened. “No that’s not true. Vianney, it’s getting crazy there“balance Bigflo. “Hi, how are you ?“, launches Mélissa to the singer. A rather familiar formulation on the part of the one who comes from Tarbes, and for good reason, they have “friends in common”. The coach of The Voice ends up explaining why they have acquaintances in common: “She was singing with a band called Boulevard of the air, who are my friends. You sang incredibly well.“
The continuation under this advertisement
The Voice 2023 : this is not the first time that Vianney has known participants
During these blind auditions, it was on several occasions that Vianney found himself face to face with talents he already knew. Last week he resumed Because it’s you by Axelle Red in duet with Silda. In the same issue, he found Xavier Polycarpe, with whom he had already shared a dinner. “You were in Gush. You’re a monster and it’s nice to see you“, confided Vianney. And a little earlier in the season, Jeck, who was not retained during his passage, revealed to have already “shared on Instagram” with the coach of The Voice. Definitely!