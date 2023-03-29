Excluded. The Voice 2023: a candidate will perform a “risky” performance never seen before on the show this Saturday evening!

In the sixth episode of The Voice 2023broadcast this Saturday April 1 on TF1, the coaches will be impressed by Mea, 24, whose performance had never before been achieved in tele-hook…
The continuation under this advertisement
It’s never in the history of The Voice ! This Saturday April 1, 2023, TF1 will offer a new episode of season 12 of the famous tele-hook, from 9:10 p.m. This will be the penultimate evening devoted to blind auditions. During this new issue, Zazie, Vianney, Amel Bent as well as Bigflo and Oli will continue to complete their respective teams. Among the twelve candidates who will follow one another on the set, the coaches will notably discover Mea. This 24-year-old Lyonnaise will offer them a performance that has never before been performed on the stage of The Voice France. In an exclusive interview pour Tele-Leisurethe candidate came back on her way.
The Voice 2023 : a candidate sings and dances during her blind audition, unheard of on the TF1 show!
During the interview, Mea revealed that she experienced tremendous stress during her performance. The reason : “I took two risks on set.she began by confiding. I interpreted I am a man of Zazie, in front of her”. But in addition to resuming the tube of the coach, the young candidate also offered an unprecedented performance in The Voice : “I always wanted to be a complete artist in all my projects. That’s why I proposed a choreography on set. I didn’t know if it was going to pass but I found the idea interesting”explained the talent.
The continuation under this advertisement
My, candidate of The Voice 2023, justifies his choice
It was a risky bet for the Lyonnaise, and for good reason: “I lost 30 seconds of my singing performance which only lasted two minutes”, she revealed. But Mea had a very specific goal: “I wondered if the coaches could feel my dance even if they couldn’t see me. Will I be able to convey an emotion and put movement into the music without people looking at me?“, she wondered. What about the production of The Voice ? Was she aware of Mea’s intentions? The candidate replied: “Yes, it was I who made this proposal to the team during my first casting. After talking about it with Jean-Pierre Caporossi, the pianist who accompanied me, I made a mixture of singing and dancing . The production loved it and validated my idea“, she concluded. Will the coaches agree? Answer this Saturday April 1 on TF1!