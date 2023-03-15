Excluded. Will Delphine Colas (Large Families) be back for another season? His amazing response

The Colas are part of the tribes that have become essential in the show Large families, life in XXL. Will they continue the adventure in the next season? Delphine Colas answers us.
Over the seasons, some iconic tribes have decided to leave the show Large families, life in XXL like the Gayats or more recently the Jeansons. Delphine Colas and her tribe joined the adventure during the fifth season of the program. The 41-year-old photographer was a mother of twoSelena and Gabriel, when she met Olivier. Together they raised three more toddlers : Paul, Louise and Alba. If she is not the most present on the screen, the family made an impression, especially when they broached the painful subject of perinatal bereavement. As he recounted this season, the couple had to deal with the birth death of Victor, Alba’s twin brother, two and a half years ago.
An uncertain future in Large families for Delphine Colas
For the family, filming is currently over even if viewers will still be able to find Delphine Colas and her tribe in the coming weeks, especially when Selena leaves for the United States. In an interview given to Tele-LeisureDelphine said more about her hesitations about the next season: “At the moment, we don’t know if we will come back.” If she really wanted to testify on certain subjects such as perinatal bereavement, Olivier Colas’ wife also had to manage the inconveniences associated with the show. “Rotate the show Large familiesit is still time consuming. We have to free up days for filming, for interviews and we work all the time.”
“Gabriel and Selena were not necessarily comfortable with the cameras”
In this decision making, the mother of the family evoked Gabriel and Selena who will also have their say: “They weren’t necessarily comfortable with the cameras all the time. because they are at an age where they think about what their friends are going to say” she confesses. Despite her hesitations, the mother of five children draws a very positive assessment of her participation in the show. “I would say that I come out of it great. We stepped out of our comfort zone and agreed to show ourselves as we were.” She also adds that the show bonded them even more even though they were already tight-knit: “It brought us a lot closer as a Colas clan. We lived an adventure a little out of the ordinary that only we can understand.”