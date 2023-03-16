Exclusive investigation: Rial and Federico told what Patricia Bullrich’s husband lives on

When Mauro Federico announced that he was going to take care of Guillermo Yanco, it was known that the information was going to be good, because the character deserves it and in ‘Argenzuela’ on C5N he was going to be exposed.

And that was how they reviewed together with Jorge Rial his time in the Buenos Aires Legislature to end up revealing the hidden businesses that the husband of the candidate for president of the hawks of Together for Change has with the City Government.

Yanco is director -together to the ex-secretary of Human Rights of Cambiemos, Claudio Avruj-from the Vis a Vis news site, which receives guidelines from the Buenos Aires government and tHe also received guidelines for his radio program open proposal on FM Culture.

But not only is he in charge of journalistic ventures, but he is also a member of the Institute for Strategic Security Studies, whose president is Patricia Bullrich, who receives subsidies from the Buenos Aires government.

But he is also a partner of the company GEAS SRL that is dedicated to the control of fire extinguishers and has the City of Buenos Aires as its main client.

Like little He is also an employee of the Buenos Aires Legislature since December 2009 with the highest category.