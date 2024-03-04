Exhibition at the Thyssen Museum explains colonial movements

MADRID.- This March 5, the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum inaugurates the first major exhibition in Espaa by the Filipino-Canadian artist Stephanie Comilang, in which she explains the colonial movements and the migratory crises between Spain and Filipinas through the routes that the butterflies monarch, according to the museum in a statement.

In search of life It is composed of a science fiction documentary where Comilang investigates and creates a connection between the colonial history of Spain in the Philippines, the migratory crises and trade routes and relates it to the migratory routes of other species, such as those that monarch butterflies make from the United States. United States and Canada to Mexico.

The exhibition, curated by Chus Martínez, has two screens facing each other in which the artist reviews the colonial routes and the global movement of current maritime goods, while different voices narrate the stories, specifically the historian Guadalupe Pinzán Ríos; Philippine butterfly specialist Aster T. Badon; Filipino sailors Michael John Daz and Joar Songcuya; and a boy from Michoacán (Mexico).

Exhibition details

The artist stated that there are a multitude of stories that intersect to tell the migratory experiences and considers In search of life his most extensive and ambitious work, he said in a statement.

“It includes a multitude of intersecting stories, timelines and characters, both human and non-human, who tell different stories of migration experiences and the connections inherent to them,” he added.

For his part, Martínez has appealed to the questioning that human migration receives, comparing it with animal migration and ensuring that both species share a similar experience.

“Stephanie Comilang relates in her work the migration of monarch butterflies and the movement of people. While none of us questions that the movement of animals and species has legitimacy, because without that movement there would be no survival.” , human movement is subject to continuous prohibition. (…) Different generations of human beings ‘in search of life’ share an experience similar to that of butterflies, that of a journey that allows them a dignified life,” he said. concluded the curator of the exhibition according to a statement.

In addition to the film, you can visit until May 26, 2024 a series of textile pieces from the local fabric of the archipelago that allude to the Manila shawls and show the colonial relationship: “reinterpreted through the gaze of butterflies.”

