Exhibition Gregoriando Ando presents 22 pieces inspired by the blessed

CARACAS.- Almost 105 years after his death, the Venezuelan capital presented Gregoriando Andoa sample collective created by 22 artists who, based on the plaster image of the blessed José Gregorio Hernandez, several intervened parts in the plastic workshop of Zulay Mendoza.

“The exhibition seeks to exalt the intervention in sculpture, having 22 plaster pieces brought from Isnot – Trujillo state -, birthplace of Dr. José Gregorio Hernández. The pieces were delivered to the workshop of Zulay Mendoza, renowned plastic artist and teacher,” Galera LPG, the place that houses the exhibition, indicated in a statement.

“During the exhibition we can see the approach of each student who makes up the workshop, who sought to approach the figure from their clothing or by adding materials such as paint, jute, cotton, glass, among others,” the space added.

Sample and experience with clay

The inauguration, which took place on February 17 in Caracas, also included a clay workshop for the public who attended the artistic event. The participants carried out the activity with the plastic modeling technique, taught by the artist and curator of the exhibition, Zulay Mendoza. During the exhibition, a clay modeling workshop will be held for the general public.

Those who are in the capital of the South American country can visit the LPG Gallery facilities to learn more details about Gregoriando Ando.