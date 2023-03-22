Exhibition in the Dresden Hygiene Museum: When Watson and Crick discovered DNA

The filming, which was apparently recorded in an operating room, only lasts a few minutes. Beneath the cloths is a creature on which skilled hands make a small incision, a blister of tissue bulges out and is carefully brought to light from inside the body.

For some visitors, this sight is already too much and they do not experience how a barely identifiable little animal is born by caesarean section. It is, after all, a great moment in gene-based reproduction research, translated into a multi-part installation by the artist Christian Kosmas Mayer.

We are in the current exhibition “Of genes and people” in the German Hygiene Museum in Dresden. Here Mayer tells the tragic story of the Pyrenean ibex as, so to speak, the dodo of the 21st century. Because this species, called Bucardo, died out around the turn of the millennium and was cloned in 2003 from the genetic material of the last living specimen.

Mayer’s ensemble from the video, the original trap for the “mother animal” Laña and its stuffed body contains the essence of the topic: the pros and cons of genetic engineering, theory and practice of relevant research and the human dream, nature – for whatever purpose – to trick.

It is almost advisable to start the tour in the very last room with the saga of the last (and penultimate) Bucardo. Because artistic works are gathered there that do not illustrate the complex topic of genetics as sidekicks, but rather introduce it in an associative and poetic way. Right next to the wire entanglement with the trap(s) door is another large projection: Jumana Manna’s “Wild Relatives” (Wild Relatives, 2018).

To this end, the native Palestinian accompanied Syrian and Lebanese farm workers to fields where plant seeds are not harvested for further processing, but for a global seed bank. Manna’s documentary staging also takes up the geopolitical context: war, hunger, climate change and land speculation.

Change of scene to the far north: there, where such seed depots are safely kept, two priests talk about the project, about creation and those major human themes that resonate throughout the exhibition.

However, if you start your visit from the beginning, you may be intimidated by a high, palisade-like wall. Behind it, the early crucial questions of genetics are presented in a polyphonic, text-rich labyrinth. “Origin” is the name of this introduction, which deals with the birth of this science from the spirit of medicine and forensics, with inhuman attempts at classification and the collection of genetic information in the service of authoritarian surveillance. Ethical problems are omnipresent.

In 1953, when the two US researchers James Watson and Francis Crick identified the structure of human genes, the implications may not have been clear to them. Her work (also) led to a flood of visualizations of the DNA double helix as a media icon. From this point, the exhibition becomes richer in three-dimensional exhibits. In addition to the relevant spiral or framework models, a backlit document catches the eye.

‘My dear Michael,’ begins the handwritten letter, ‘Jim Watson and I have probably made a most important discovery. We built a model of the structure of des-oxy-ribonucleic acid (read it carefully), called DNA for short. Our structure is beautiful. It’s like a code.”

Exactly 70 years ago, Crick wrote these euphoric lines to his twelve-year-old son. The heritage of these and other findings is vividly discussed in the show: in the form of the global human genome project, with studies on the genetic disposition of gender identity or the phenomenon of identical twins.

Another work of art fascinates us here: Candice Breitz’s filmic observation of two twin sisters (2009) who react independently to a catalog of questions. As with Mayer and his Bucardo, this work of art opens up a view of a kind of natural wonder, far beyond the horizon of scientific analysis.

The strength of the exhibitions at the Hygiene Museum is traditionally the inclusion of contemporary art, not always as successful as here. For example, with Camille Henrot’s delicate watercolors of her own motherhood as a commentary on reproductive genetics, or Donna Haraway’s literary vision of a rational hybrid of insect and human next to a Mexican butterfly mask.

With such constellations, curator Viktoria Krason lends the complex gene topic – well: wings. By the way, the ambitious cloning experiment with the Bucardo ended rather sadly: the ibex passed away after only seven minutes of existence.

