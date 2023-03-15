Exit clause: Keen interest in Baumgartner

Christoph Baumgartner from TSG Hoffenheim attracts the interest of various clubs. As the ‘kicker’ reports, think “several top clubs from the Bundesliga” as well as representatives from Italy, Spain and England to a signing of the 23-year-old Austrian. According to the trade journal, the race for the offensive player is picking up speed.

Continue below the ad

Baumgartner is still tied to Hoffenheim until 2025, but has an exit clause of around 30 million euros. According to the report, however, this would be almost halved if TSG were relegated to league two. The club is currently in last place in the Bundesliga.

reading tip

Schalke pays the last Rudy installment to Bayern