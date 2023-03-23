Expanding the “Don’t say gay” rule: DeSantis plans to ban sexual orientation classes altogether

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to extend the controversial ban on teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity, already in place in elementary schools, to all ages.

The corresponding initiative should be voted on in the state education council on April 19, several media reported on Wednesday. It should not be necessary for Parliament to approve the extension of the “Don’t say gay” rule.

DeSantis last year banned teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools. Should his initiative to expand this rule be successful, it must not be taught in the future up to the upper school.

Don’t Say Gay Laws, Oppression of Trans People The US Republican fight against LGBTI rights

The move drew immediate criticism from both Washington and LGBTQ activists. “Let’s not be fooled. This is part of a worrying and dangerous trend we are seeing across the country,” said White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

DeSantis is considered Trump’s most dangerous rival

For its part, the organization Equality Florida said: “That was the goal from the beginning: general censorship and the ban on books.” DeSantis wanted to “feed his presidential ambitions” with his push against the LGBTQ community.

The governor is considered a possible candidate for the 2024 presidential election. If he throws his hat in the ring, he would have to compete against ex-President Donald Trump in the Republican preliminary round.

DeSantis is currently considered Trump’s most potentially dangerous rival. He is taking a hard right-wing course in Florida and was re-elected governor in a landslide victory last fall. (AFP)

To home page