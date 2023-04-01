Expansion: Kerstin Ott’s sheep start-up with his wife Karolina is going through the roof

tz stars

Kerstin Ott took the pop world by storm, now the “rainbow colors” interpreter is trying to be the head of the company – and apparently with great success!

Heath – Sheep are among those animals that people tend to underestimate or even dismiss as stupid. They play an important role in human history: as suppliers of milk, meat and wool, they are still an integral part of some cultures today. Pop star Kerstin Ott (41) also thinks highly of the herd animals – but for a completely different reason …

Start-up instead of hit? Kerstin Ott is revolutionizing lawn mowing with an innovative idea

Kerstin Ott has released four studio albums and made it into the top 5 of the German charts four times (once 2nd place, twice 3rd place, once 4th place). But even far away from the hit and show stage, the native Berliner could soon take off – thanks to an idea that is as innovative as it is clever.

As can be seen from a corresponding press release, the 41-year-old recently founded the start-up “lawn mower rental (let Määähen)” together with her wife Karolina and her manager Holger Storm. The name is self-explanatory and the concept behind it is very simple: Sheep are given to customers for garden and landscape maintenance – they then do the unloved mowing work in no time at all. The success speaks for itself: things are going so well that the enterprising trio around Kerstin Ott now wants to expand.

Dumb as a sheep? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that! Researchers at the British Babraham Institute found out in 2004 that sheep can memorize up to 50 faces of their own kind over a period of two years. Two years later it was published in the journal New Scientist reports that even lambs learn how to distinguish between beneficial and less digestible plant-based feed components.

Kerstin Ott and his wife Karolina explain the advantages of their start-up: sustainable and more effective

At a time when sustainability is playing an increasingly important role, Kerstin Ott and Co. have hit the bull’s eye: “It couldn’t be more environmentally friendly. No electricity and fuel consumption. The sheep’s hooves compact and loosen the soil, the turf grows denser and it is fertilized at the same time,” the pop singer explains the advantages of the “lawn mower rental”. His wife Karolina adds: “Sheep also graze where you can’t reach with a mower. Even terrain that is difficult to access and slopes are no problem for sheep.”

Kerstin Ott founded the environmentally friendly start-up “lawn mower rental” with her wife Karolina and her manager Holger Storm. As the name clearly shows, sheep are their main employees – they mow for private and corporate customers where the grass is too high © Privat & Gartner/Imago

The customers are also convinced: “I can drink tea and watch the sheep graze, I don’t have a job and it’s also reassuring,” says Heinrich Bottelhagen from North Friesland, who was one of the first to take advantage of the offer. The opening of a second branch is planned for April 2024 in Haffbök on the Baltic Sea. In terms of price, it starts at 150 euros, but for larger areas you can get up to 15,000 euros.

Things didn't go so well for Kerstin Ott's probably most famous colleague: After Helene Fischer (38) injured herself, Schlager fans demanded that she should "let the circus numbers" be.