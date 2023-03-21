Expensive plaster Kleinmachnow: Land prices in Mittelmark continue to rise

As in previous years, standard land values ​​in Potsdam-Mittelmark have continued to rise. Especially in the region around Potsdam and the surrounding area of ​​Berlin, an increase of around 15 percent compared to the previous year was recorded as of January 1st. This emerges from the report of the expert committee for property values ​​in the district of Potsdam-Mittelmark.

According to the report, it is still the most expensive in Kleinmachnow. The standard land values ​​in the municipality are between 450 euros and 1300 euros per square meter. For comparison: in the town center, where the value is 1300 euros per square meter, it was 1100 euros the year before. In the west of Kleinmachnow it was 800 euros on January 1, 2022, so this year the value is 1000 euros.

Price increases not only in the Potsdam and Berlin area

In Stahnsdorf it is between 420 and 800 euros per square meter. In Teltow between 280 and 800 euros, in Nuthetal between 80 and 410 euros and in the flower city of Werder (Havel) between 340 and 600 euros per square meter.

But land prices are also increasing further afield, sometimes even sharply. The evaluation of the purchases showed: in the residential park Lübnitzer Straße Nord in Bad Belzig it is now 290 euros per square meter instead of 160 euros as in the previous year. In the Werderaner Hafenresidenz, prices have risen from 420 euros per square meter to 600 euros. And in the Staedlersiedlung in Ruhlsdorf it is no longer 250 euros but 440 euros.

Arable land is also becoming more expensive. Buyers have to spend around ten percent more money here. In the Berlin area, a square meter costs 1.10 euros, in the larger metropolitan area 1.20 euros. For grassland it is 1.00 euros in the Berlin area and 0.85 euros further afield. A square meter of forest costs 0.34 euros in the Berlin area and 0.24 euros in the wider metropolitan area.

