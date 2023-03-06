Experience the Thrill of the Chase with Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Ghosted

Action-Packed: Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Ghosted

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are set to star in the upcoming action-packed thriller, Ghosted. Directed by David Lowery, the film follows a former soldier (Evans) and a mysterious woman (de Armas) as they team up to investigate a series of strange occurrences in a small town.

The film promises to be an intense ride, with Evans and de Armas taking on the roles of two unlikely allies who must work together to uncover the truth behind the mysterious events. With a script written by Lowery and Toby Halbrooks, the film is sure to be packed with thrilling action sequences and unexpected twists.

Evans and de Armas have both proven themselves to be capable action stars, with Evans having starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and de Armas having appeared in the hit film Knives Out. With their combined talents, Ghosted is sure to be an exciting and entertaining ride.

The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to begin shooting later this year. With Evans and de Armas at the helm, Ghosted is sure to be an action-packed thrill ride that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Dexter Fletcher: Directing the Highly Anticipated Ghosted

Actor-turned-director Dexter Fletcher is set to direct the highly anticipated upcoming film Ghosted. The movie, which is based on a script by Max Landis, is a supernatural thriller that follows a young couple who are haunted by a mysterious force.

Fletcher is no stranger to the big screen, having directed the 2018 musical drama Rocketman, which starred Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell. He also directed the 2019 crime drama Wild Bill, which starred Charlie Creed-Miles and Sam Strike.

Fletcher is currently in pre-production for Ghosted, which is set to begin filming in the UK later this year. The cast has yet to be announced, but it is expected to include some big names.

The director is no stranger to the supernatural genre, having previously directed the horror-thriller Urban and the Shed Crew in 2015. He also directed the 2017 horror-comedy The Devil Outside.

Ghosted is sure to be a hit with fans of the supernatural genre, and with Fletcher at the helm, it is sure to be a thrilling ride. With his experience in the genre, fans can expect a unique and exciting take on the supernatural thriller.

Ana de Armas: A Rising Star in Hollywood

Ana de Armas is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars. The Cuban-born actress has been making waves in the entertainment industry since her breakout role in the 2017 film Blade Runner 2049.

Since then, de Armas has starred in a number of critically acclaimed films, including Knives Out, No Time to Die, and The Night Clerk. She has also appeared in several television series, including Netflix’s hit show, Elite.

De Armas has been praised for her versatility and range as an actress. She has been able to take on a variety of roles, from a femme fatale in Knives Out to a vulnerable young woman in The Night Clerk.

The actress has also been praised for her beauty and charisma. She has been featured in several magazine covers, including Vogue and Elle.

De Armas is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after stars. With her talent and charm, she is sure to be a star for many years to come.

Chris Evans: A Look at His Action-Packed Career

Chris Evans has been a staple of the action movie genre for over a decade. From his breakout role as the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four franchise to his iconic portrayal of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood.

Evans first made his mark in the superhero genre with his role as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, in the 2005 Fantastic Four movie. His performance as the hot-headed superhero earned him critical acclaim and set the stage for his future roles.

In 2011, Evans was cast as Steve Rogers, the titular character in Captain America: The First Avenger. His portrayal of the patriotic superhero was praised by critics and fans alike, and he reprised the role in several other Marvel films, including The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Avengers: Endgame.

Evans has also starred in a number of other action films, including Snowpiercer, Gifted, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. He has also appeared in several romantic comedies, including What’s Your Number? and Playing It Cool.

Evans has also made his mark on the small screen, appearing in the miniseries Defending Jacob and the Netflix series The Red Sea Diving Resort.

Evans has proven himself to be a versatile actor, capable of playing both comedic and dramatic roles. His action-packed career has earned him a loyal fan base and cemented his status as one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars.