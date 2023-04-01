Expert explains: With these tips, your partner will remain faithful

Between work and the weekly shop, romance can sometimes fall by the wayside. But it becomes problematic if you suspect that your partner might find you boring. How can you keep your relationship exciting?

If the rose-colored glasses give way to everyday life, this does not have to mean that your relationship will also become boring and monotonous. With these tricks, it will remain exciting for a long time – no matter how long you have been together with your partner.

Surprise your partner

Even in long-term relationships, it is never too late to relive the dreamy infatuation of the early years. Break up the usual daily routine with little surprises from time to time. Just wait for your partner with a sunken relaxation bath.

In general, small attentions like cooking your favorite meal make your partner even more emotionally involved in the relationship. So it doesn’t have to be a big gift. The small gestures that come from the heart often count for much more. Because they are well thought out and show that you listen to your partner and know him and his needs.

Remind your partner of the beginning of your relationship: Even if you’ve been together for a long time, fixed dates – for dinner or to go to the cinema – create highlights in a relationship that has become monotonous. The anticipation of doing something together is often particularly great. From time to time, plan something completely new or a project that you both always wanted to do, for example a sailing license. That strengthens the sense of togetherness.

show appreciation and support

If your partner has good news or is happy about professional success: Celebrate with him and show it. Compliments and expressions of pride create connection, intimacy, and trust. If your partner is going through a difficult or stressful time, show them your support. Be there for your partner so that he knows that he can count on your help in all situations.

However, it is also important to show appreciation when it comes to achievements in your relationship. Reward your partner when they have done something for you. Small gestures of appreciation like a “thank you” or a sincere kiss are usually enough for your partner to realize how important they are to you.

Give yourself and your partner affirmation

Even if you both feel secure in the relationship, don’t take each other for granted. Too much security can ensure that the esteem for the partner decreases. Flirt with others without obligation to show how popular you are. In this way, the partner’s mindfulness can be maintained.

At the same time, it is also important in a long-term relationship to flirt with each other. Let your partner know that you find him attractive by wooing him – with looks and touches, even in public.

closeness through distance

Even distance is sometimes good for a relationship. If you only focus on your partner and neglect yourself, your hobbies and friends, you will be unhappy in the long run. Just be yourself and spend time alone with friends and family. The basis of a relationship should be that both are at peace with themselves and are satisfied.

Those who do not feel happy in their own skin tend to burden the relationship with this function of making people happy. That usually doesn’t work, because that’s also related to self-confidence. Having friends, hobbies, and activities of your own builds confidence and encourages independence, and that makes you attractive.

