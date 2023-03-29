Expert exposes “erroneous assumption in political Berlin” after coalition summit

E-Mail

The meeting of the coalition committee lasted almost 30 hours. The result was 16 pages of paper and only satisfied faces – at least those of the three party leaders. The political scientist Frank Brettschneider classifies the marathon.

The “quick” clarification of contentious issues between the coalition partners SPD, Greens and FDP announced by Chancellor Scholz has turned into three days and a long night with interruptions. The traffic light celebrates anyway. The opposition sees the whole thing more critically. FOCUS online: Mr. Brettschneider, what spectacle did we experience there? Frank Brettschneider:

In addition to the general public, the audience primarily included their own party supporters, especially the Greens and the FDP. FDP leader Lindner is under pressure after the lost state elections. And the party leaders of the Greens are being watched by climate protection activists, including those from their own party. You can’t vacate positions easily and quickly, you have to show that you’ve struggled for a long time. You could see that here. what came out Board-cutter:

The biggest achievement is that the marathon session is finally over. In any case, it was an event that raised doubts about the ability of the traffic light to govern in large parts of the population.

What are you up to? Board-cutter:

Things that were being fought over should either have been negotiated in the coalition agreement or quietly cleared up behind the scenes, as is usual in a functioning government. That would actually be the task of the head of the chancellery. This did not produce great confidence in the traffic light’s ability to govern. “After the crisis is before the crisis” Was there a government crisis like the one diagnosed by CDU leader Merz yesterday? Board-cutter:

If you define crisis in such a way that the store is about to fly apart, then I don’t see a crisis. Mainly because the coalition parties lack the alternatives. What are they supposed to do if they blow up the coalition? Then they are left without a power option. With regard to the lack of mutual trust and a functioning coordination in the case of different opinions, however, one can already speak of a crisis. Will it remain so until the end of the legislative period? Board-cutter:

After the crisis is before the crisis. The fundamental differences between the FDP and the Greens remain. Just because a piece of paper has now been produced doesn’t mean that reality has changed. That is an erroneous assumption in political Berlin. When it comes to implementation, there will again be a small-small. So the traffic light is anything but intact? Board-cutter:

I agree. The fact that those involved are now selling it as a success, perhaps the Chancellor is still talking about quadruple bang today, is in the nature of things. Basically, it only shows how big the discrepancies must have been beforehand.

About Frank Brettschneider Since April 2006, Frank Brettschneider has held the chair for communication studies at the University of Hohenheim. His main research areas include communication in construction and infrastructure projects, comprehensibility research, political communication and communication management. The habilitated political scientist attaches particular importance to the connection between theory and practice.

Waiting for Scholz Speaking of Chancellor. Where is Scholz? Board-cutter:

Somewhere in the forest, like the cross-country skier Jochen Behle once did in the famous report. Scholz is probably at his wits end. In the most extreme case, he could use his authority to set guidelines in order to pacify his coalition partners. He has done it before, but it is doubtful whether he will use it again. This instrument also loses sharpness with frequent use. How could he exercise leadership skills? Board-cutter:

Through good moderation in advance. That was not recognizable with Scholz now. Maybe because he realizes the other two are arguing and I sit back and watch. Assuming the paint will come off on them and not on me. But he’s wrong. In polls, the entire coalition is suffering from this spectacle. People tend to want governments to solve problems rather than dealing with themselves. Lindner said yesterday: “You keep silent about each other. And we discuss things together.” Sounds like a poem by Erich Kästner about “certain married couples”. It’s not bad at all if we still talk to each other. Board-cutter:

If that’s the success story of the day, then you have to be really worried about the coalition. Success for the FDP After all, the FDP can feel like a “winner”? Board-cutter:

From a purely objective point of view, if you compare what the positions were before and what is now in the paper, then definitely. The 144 motorway projects, none of which the Greens wanted, are a success, especially for Transport Minister Wissing. The liberals can also market the weakening of the heating plans as a success. The 16 pages say very little about that and there are still many unanswered questions about the details. At least one has heard of the SPD. Board-cutter:

When two fight, the third rejoices. The big question is whether this will hold up in the long run. At first, there is no real substance – apart from Scholz’s “leadership”, which many miss. The coalition committee summarized? Board-cutter:

The best thing is that it’s over. To a new one!

cb