Expert launches recipe book Divine cuisine, hormones in harmony

MIAMI.- Women over 40 often encounter challenges related to the accumulation of abdominal fat, anxiety, depression, insomnia, low energy, stress, low libido, hair loss, among other symptoms associated with menopause. Aware of these problems, the expert in hormones Liliana Prez launches Divine cuisine, hormones in harmonya recipe book focused on nutrition to help people overcome these symptoms naturally and permanently, without a rebound effect.

In the text, the specialist offers practical solutions and attractive dishes, which allow the reader to select and enjoy the appropriate and healing foods to relieve common symptoms at this stage of life.

Practical recipes

“The recipe book includes a variety of nutritious and healthy breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack and drink options, specifically designed to address hormonal imbalances and promote optimal women’s health. Each recipe has been carefully crafted, taking into account the unique nutritional needs of women over 40 years of age,” Liliana Pérez highlighted in a statement.

“This cookbook was conceived with the main objective of simplifying people’s daily routine. Women come in with various symptoms, and we provide them with clear guidelines on how to detoxify, reduce inflammation and nourish their hormones. We realized that many found it difficult combine these nutrients and turn them into delicious and balanced dishes. From there this beautiful recipe book was born,” added the specialist, who assured that the recipes are practical, easy and delicious, designed to help lose abdominal fat and relieve symptoms associated with hormonal imbalance. such as insomnia, anxiety, depression, low energy, reduced libido, vaginal dryness, among others.

Experience of the expert in the hormo-nutrition field

Founder of the Hormolance brand, Pérez is a reference in the field of hormo-nutrition, since for more than 15 years she has been serving in person – and now virtually – various women who have transformed their lives and have experienced positive results, achieving better health. quality of life.

“My greatest satisfaction is witnessing the positive transformations in people’s lives. On a personal level, seeing how my patients recover their vitality, improve their quality of sleep, recover their emotional balance and self-confidence; this is truly gratifying. “, emphasized Liliana Prez.

To know more details of Divine cuisine, hormones in harmonyyou can enter Instagram @hormolance.