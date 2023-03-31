Experts, the word of the defendant and allegations for the strange death of a teacher from La Plata

With the testimony of witnesses, experts, the possible word of the defendant and the allegations, today the oral trial will end for Luis Alberto Villa accused of femicide for the death of his partner, the teacher from La Plata Maria Lujan Alvaan event that occurred in 2019 that began as a case of suicide, but a Scientific Police forensic report put the main suspect behind bars.

The start of the hearing was scheduled for 10:00 am. Once the defense evidence is finished, the defendant’s statement is awaited, who, if he speaks, must answer questions from the trial prosecutor Victoria Huergo and under the control of the technical judge, Andres Vitali.

In yesterday’s hearing, the possible mechanics of the woman’s death were reconstructed. Mauricio Ferrandez He was the autopsy doctor. His forensic report was one of the keys to arresting the suspect who claims that the victim committed suicide, but forensic evidence indicates otherwise.

The professional maintained that the teacher’s neck injuries are not compatible with those of a hanging. The body had bruises from blows. One of them in the head that was discovered in the autopsy operation and it is a bruise unrelated to a hanging injury.

He also stated that the injuries on the leather were compatible “with the strangulation” of another person. It is suspected that the defendant attacked her from behind with a strong blow to the head that took away any possibility of defense and then hanged her with a rope that he later placed on a concrete beam to simulate suicide.

During his presentation, expert photos of the body, the mournful scene and the fatal wound on the victim’s neck were shown. The images are chilling.

In turn, the criminal lawyer and defense expert, Gonzalo Miguelpresented a report tailored to the hypothesis of the defense case, asserted that it was a suicide.

In his testimony, an attempt was made to recreate, according to the defense’s vision, what the alleged suicide was like. For that, they brought a wooden structure to the courtroom that simulated the cement beam and the garden chair kidnapped at the scene of the crime.

To be more graphic, the trial prosecutor Victoria Huergo He put himself in the victim’s place, put the noose around his neck and explained how, from his point of view, what the defense was proposing was a uchronia, that is, a logically constructed historical reconstruction based on possible facts but which hasn’t really happened.

The official repeated the sequence several times before the watchful eye of the citizen jury. From the public it was heard “what ovaries does this girl have” in clear support for the work of the prosecutor Huergo. During an intermission period, one of the victim’s friends, crying, hugged the prosecutor and thanked her for “everything” that had been done.

After embarrassing the party’s expert and before these two different versions, the prosecutor requested a confrontation between the forensic Ferrández and the private expert Míguez. After face to face each one remained in their sayings.

The event occurred on February 4, 2019, when Villa denounced that, upon arriving at his 79-year-old house between March 8 and 9, Villa ElviraHe found his wife hanging from a ceiling beam in the dining room.

According to her version, he picked her up, took her to the entrance door, tried to perform resuscitation maneuvers (CPR) on her but was unsuccessful and asked for help. However, forensic experts observed that the victim “he had three blows to the face, presumably made with a fist”.

“The characteristics of the strangulation and the groove that the rope had left in the woman’s neck were not compatible with those of a suspended body”, the report noted. For this reason, the alleged femicide was arrested based on the result of the autopsy, added to the testimony of several neighbors who claimed to have heard the couple discuss before the woman’s death.

In her opening statement, the prosecutor pointed out that the defendant “He killed her and simulated the suicide that only closed him, not the family and experts. I would have liked to bring you a direct witness or a camera that has filmed everything, but that does not mean that we cannot reconstruct the fact, the witnesses that they will declare have the same value, this was not a suicide, it was a homicide carried out by a ‘jealous dominant’ who cut off Luján’s freedom, it was another death from sexist violence “.

Huergo announced that he will request a conviction for “homicide aggravated by the link in the context of gender violence”. In the event of a conviction, the defendant, with this legal framework, will receive a life sentence and will not be able to access any benefit of early release.

For its part, the defense maintains the hypothesis of suicide based on mental health problems of the victim and will require his acquittal.

For the hearing this Friday, March 31, the statement of another expert is expected from more witnesses of the defendant’s concept, who is defended by private lawyers. John Paul Mazzeo y Ricardo Diaz.

Once the evidence has been exhausted and the possible statement of the defendant will be the time of the allegations and then the verdict of the popular jury will be awaited.