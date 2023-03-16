Explosion of a house in the Allier: one person killed and three gendarmes seriously injured

A man whom the police had come to arrest died in the explosion of his house in the Allier, Wednesday March 15. Three gendarmes were seriously injured. An investigation has been opened by the Cusset prosecutor’s office.

On Wednesday March 15, in the small village of La Chapelle (Allier), a brigade of gendarmes came to arrest a man at his home. Three of the soldiers entered his home and handcuffed him. It was then that an explosion occurred in his house. The roof of the house was completely blown off by the violence of the explosions. The vital prognosis of one of the gendarmes is engaged, and the other two are in a state of absolute emergency.



The suspect was to be taken into custody

The suspect died in the explosion. Aged 38 and named Christophe B., he was detained at his home with an electronic bracelet for driving under the influence of narcotics. He was to be placed in police custody for having threatened his counselor with integration and probation. The mayor (SE) of the village, Nicole Coulange, nevertheless describes a polite man. What caused the explosion? The gendarmes say they smelled a very strong smell of gasoline at the time of their intervention. Did the man voluntarily start the fire? An investigation was opened by the prosecution of Cusset (Allier).



