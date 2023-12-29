Explosive! Niurka Marcos says goodbye to the year showing off her great body in a bikini on a yacht

¡Niurka Marcos It never stops raising passions! The explosive famous Cuban is a faithful example that age does not matter to feel sexy and show off your curves on social networks.

The star wanted to say goodbye to the year in the most sensual way and to do so she uploaded some images to her Instagram account that are pure fire!

First, she uploaded some videos in which she appears on board a yacht, strutting and posing very sexy for the camera, while defending a bikini like no one else. animal print which reveals her spectacular and toned figure.

“Happy 2024 with blessings, prosperity, light and good health”, were the words that Niurka Marcos dedicated to her admirers.

The 56-year-old Cuban also published some photographs in which she can be seen exuding happiness on the boat and enjoying herself to the fullest as she almost always does in front of her fans.

“Pure, empowered in this family”, he added on this occasion.

“Pretty”, “Beautiful”, “You are impressive, I wish I had that body at your age”, “Look at her, she is a model, you are a beautiful woman”, “You are too beautiful”, “How beautiful and sexy you are, that bikini looks great on you, you have a beautiful body” and “Quite a Cuban goddess”, are several of the comments that her fans have sent her.

A few days ago, Niurka Marcos uploaded similar poses to her Instagram account with a bikini with a similar print and it didn’t take long for them to earn compliments from her most loyal fans.