Extension unclear: For the time being no connection solution for the 29-euro ticket in Berlin

After expiry of the one that is still valid in Berlin until the end of April 29 euro tickets there will be no connection solution at least for the time being. This was explained by the still governing mayor Franziska Giffey on Tuesday in Berlin.

“We need clarification with the VBB from May,” said Giffey with a view to the Berlin-Brandenburg transport association (VBB), which would have to agree to a new isolated solution for Berlin. Giffey added, “I would estimate that it will not be completely seamless.” She acknowledged that it will “probably take a little longer” to reach a joint solution.

The head of government thus confirmed assessments that had been circulating in specialist circles for some time. Stephan Machulik, traffic expert for the SPD, admitted in an interview with the Tagesspiegel that the discussion of the 29-euro ticket planned for next Thursday in the VBB supervisory board “is likely to be difficult”. He spoke of a “great challenge” and accused the Greens, who were still in government, of driving the project “at full speed against the wall”.

From there, in turn, it was said that the SPD’s advertising for the continuation of the 29-euro ticket was dishonest from the start because it created discord in the VBB and the budget was unnecessarily burdened. The most recent extension of the 29-euro ticket for Berlin was expressly marked as “last”, it said. According to Giffey, the transport administration headed by Greens top woman Bettina Jarasch should now present a concept for the extension. Jarasch is considered the opponent of an extended 29-euro ticket.

Giffey denies giving up campaign goal

Giffey, in turn, rejected the accusation that by canceling a seamless follow-up solution, one of the SPD’s key election promises had been squandered. “It will not be moved away,” said Giffey, emphasizing that the CDU and SPD had “made a clear statement”. Now an “overall construct must be created that also fits,” explained Giffey.

