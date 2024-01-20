extortion and drug trafficking, among the challenges of the new government

GUATEMALA CITY.- Security is one of the most important issues for the population of Guatemala and appears among the main challenges for the president’s new government Bernardo Arevalo faced with the threat of crime, assaults, extortions and the expansion of drug trafficking International.

Francisco Jiménez, the new Minister of the Interior, an expert on security issues, understands this well. security who has already dealt with that position and who has become the strong man behind the new president.

His priority, he indicated, is to put an end to the extortions.

“As President Arévalo offered, the issue of extortion is the one we are going to give the most priority to, particularly this year,” the minister said this week.

Jiménez explained that the issue of extortion in the country is different from others, such as in the neighbor The Savior, where it mostly comes from gangs. He stated that in the case of Guatemala There would be two different phenomena: extortion by gang members, which corresponds to 20% of the cases, and by “imitators” of gang members, which represent the remaining 80%.

The official anticipated that a public campaign will be promoted against extortionsthe work already done by the police and the prosecutor’s office in the field will be strengthened, as well as the police intelligence work directed largely at the penitentiary system.

“We believe that most extortions arise from the penitentiary system, as well as other high-impact crimes such as kidnappings and contract killings that are organized within prisons,” he said.

KM is a young Guatemalan woman who says she was extorted and did not want to identify herself for fear of reprisals.

She said that when she opens the doors of her small grocery store in one of the red zones on the outskirts of the city, she does so with the fear that alleged gang members will want to leave her a cell phone to extort money from her. This is the modality they use in Guatemala to extort people, he noted.

The woman claimed that she had already been extorted before, and that under death threats, gang members gathered all the merchants on her block to extort them. “They asked us for money in exchange for not dismembering us,” she said.

The woman, who is a single mother, pointed out that the extortion is priceless, stating that they ask her for much more money than what her business gives her on a daily basis. She said she tried to close the business, but she reopened it due to lack of financial resources and still fearing being murdered.

Reform the prison system

On Wednesday, Arevalo He told reporters that his government will reform the country’s prison system. “We think that the deficiencies of the prison system and the havoc caused by corruption are the focus of much of the country’s citizen security,” he said.

The practice of crimes from prisons is not exclusive to the Central American nation. Other Latin American countries are also struggling to combat crimes emanating from their prisons. Ecuador, for example, maintains that a good part of the spiral of violence suffered by the Andean country arises from organized crime and drug trafficking gangs that control the cells.

Fight against corruption

The scourge of drug activity is also a tough challenge that the new Guatemalan leader promises to face, who came to the presidency championing the fight against corruption that, according to experts, has long been rooted in institutions and sectors of society.

There will also be changes in the security forces to combat corruption, according to the new authorities.

On his way to the presidency, Arévalo had to face numerous judicial actions against the electoral process that, according to critics, sought to prevent him from assuming office. The maneuvers, according to the president himself, emerged from the Attorney General’s Office commanded by Consuelo Porras.

The question that arises is whether the new Central American leader will be able to advance in his promised fight against corruption with a prosecutor’s office under the control of Porras. Arévalo announced that next week he will meet with the prosecutor where he would ask for his resignation.

Minister Jiménez pointed out that the approach to the scourge will be comprehensive, because it is not only about combating drug trafficking, but also about border control. Along these lines, he anticipated that a vice ministry in charge of combating drug activity will be restructured, so that it now also faces smuggling, customs fraud and human trafficking.

“We have to go beyond, not only the capture and identification of leaders of (drug trafficking) groups, but we will also work on the structures of organized crime that many times are not dedicated only to one crime, but are linked to several” , he noted.

The minister also spoke about the situation on the border, especially with Mexico, where he said there is a fight for territory between criminal gangs. “One of the objectives will be the recovery of the territories, especially the borders,” and he added that in this matter they will work in cooperation with the Guatemalan Army, a function assigned to it by the Constitution.

He said that of Guatemala’s four borders, the most complex is the one shared with Mexico, where – he detailed – there are almost 100 transit blind spots.

“In the border cities, a series of criminal behaviors have developed, there is an increase in common crime such as scams and robberies, but one of the most worrying issues is child pornography and the trafficking of minors for prostitution on the Mexican side,” he pointed out.

Source: With information from AP