Extrapolation: Conservatives just ahead in Finland election

According to a projection, the conservative National Coalition Party is just ahead in the hard-fought parliamentary elections in Finland.

The party of former finance minister Petteri Orpo got 48 of the 200 mandates in the extrapolation of the public service broadcaster YLE tonight. The right-wing populist party The Finns had 46 mandates, the Social Democrats of Prime Minister Sanna Marin 43. At the time, almost 70 percent of the votes had been counted.

A first electoral trend immediately after the polling stations closed, Orpo’s Conservatives and Marin’s Social Democrats had seen almost on par. The right-wing populists around their party leader Riikka Purra followed at a smaller distance at the time.