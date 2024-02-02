ExxonMobil and Chevron turnover fall in the 4th quarter of 2023

ExxonMobil went from billing $95.43 billion between October and December 2022 to $84.34 billion a year later. For Chevron, the decline in turnover was 16% year-on-year, to $47.1 billion in the last quarter.

Both performances were below what was expected by the market, which expected a fall but not so pronounced.

The average price of a barrel of Brent from the North Sea, which serves as a reference, was $82 in 2023, compared to a price of $101 in 2022.

ExxonMobil stressed that it was above all the drop in the price of natural gas that affected its activity at the end of the year.

In terms of net profits, the two giants also fell short of expectations.

ExxonMobil reported profits of $7.63 billion, up from $12.75 billion a year earlier. And Chevron’s profit fell 65%, to $2.2 billion.

Source: With information from AFP.