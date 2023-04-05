Eye drops: watch out for side effects in children

The Ansm stresses that it “is essential to respect the contraindications specified in the instructions” for these eye drops.

Mydriatic eye drops used to prepare the eye for an ophthalmological examination are sometimes misused in children, causing serious and sometimes fatal side effects. warns the drug agency on Wednesday (ANSM).

These eye drops make it possible to dilate the pupil and force the accommodation of the eye to rest.

“Serious, sometimes fatal side effects”

Badly administered, these eye drops can pass into the bloodstream and reach the digestive, cardiovascular and / or central nervous system, in particular in very young children (newborns, infants and premature babies), underlines the Ansm.

However, “serious, sometimes fatal, adverse effects associated with misuse in children” are regularly reported.

“Respect the contraindications specified in the instructions”

To avoid undesirable effects and prevent the risk of overdose, “it is essential to respect the contraindications specified in the instructions”, the methods of administration of the eye drops and the maximum dosages, advises the ANSM.

After the administration of eye drops, it is also recommended to press “on the inner angle of the child’s eye for 1 to 2 minutes” and to wipe the child’s cheek “in order to avoid any ingestion or absorption by contact with the skin and thus limit the passage of the product into the bloodstream.

In the event of an undesirable effect, it is advisable to contact your doctor or pharmacist.