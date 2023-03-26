Ezekiel Elliott Wants To Play For 3 NFL Teams: What Are The Chances Of These Clubs Signing Him?

The free agency of the NFL brings crazy to absolutely all the fans of the gridiron and more because there are still heavy names available, one of them is Ezekiel Elliott.

Yeah, Ezekiel Elliott was released by the Cowboysafter many years with Dallas and after only flashing but never exploding with the ‘lone star’ team.

Ezekiel Elliott said goodbye to Cowboys – Photo: Getty Images

Besides, the Cowboys decided to gamble with Tonny Pollard, who they signed with the franchise tag And well, goodbye to the former Ohio State running back.

Peeeeeeeeeeeero, fortunately for Ezekiel Elliott, He has the possibility to sign with the team he wantsOh, the runner already has three teams in mind.

Although, here comes the bad for the free agent, because It’s one thing for him to want to go to three specific teams, but quite another for them to be interested in Ezekiel Elliott..

The running back has 3 teams in mind that he would like to play for – Photo: Getty Images

The 3 teams Ezekiel Elliott wants to play for in the NFL 2023

According to reports from ESPNthe Jets, Bengals and Eagles, are the teams that Ezekiel Elliott has in mind to play in the 2023 season, but, Do these franchises really need the former Cowboys running back?

New York Jets

The Jets are not thinking about reinforcing other positions than QB, because they are after the little bones of Aaron Rodgers and fulfill all his whims.

Maybe, if they manage to sign Aaron Rodgers, they can start thinking about the rest of the positionsbecause the priority at the moment is the quarterback, receivers and tight ends.

At the moment, the Jets have on their roster Breece Hall and Zonovan Knight as runnershence it seems quite complicated that Ezekiel Elliott can enter this equation.

There is no place for Elliott in the Jets – Photo: Getty Images

Bengals, a destiny similar to Dallas for Ezekiel Elliott

Joe Mixon is the starting running back for the Bengals and things are not going to change, the team trusts him and the truth is that he has given very good results; although, they do not make ugly Ezekiel Elliott.

Adding Elliott would be a pretty good addition for the Bengals. and more because the remaining runners are not as reliable and have not had many opportunities.

The thing is, Ezekiel Elliott would have the same situation that he experienced with Cowboys in the last season, because he would not arrive as a starter and would once again be a substitute with few plays.

Joe Mixon will be the Bengals running back in 2023 – Photo: Getty Images

Eagles, a viable option for Ezekiel Elliott

The Super Bowl runners-up are falling apart at many positions, one of them running back, because They released Miles Sanders, so they have a starting job open..

Eagles signed Rashad Penny, but it is not so reliable that they stay with him as a starterso they could put together a good combo with Ezekiel Elliott fighting for the title.

Also, Boston Scott is one of the running backs that sticks around and last season, he was an escape valve that worked great. Hence, Elliott will need to think about other team options, just in case you fly them.

Eagles a place not designed for Ezekiel Elliott – Photo: Getty Images

