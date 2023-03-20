F-Zero GX remaster in sviluppo negli studi di Next Level Games? The new rumor

The F-Zero series is still almost vent’anni, when in 2004 Nintendo published F-Zero Climax for Game Boy Advance. Proper to fine anno ci siamo chiesti che fine has fatto F-Zero and now sows che dietro le quinte qualcosa if it was moving.

Secondo a recent rumor, a remastered version of F-Zero GX (version “domestic” di F-Zero AX for the arcade sale) is in phase of sviluppo presso Next Level Games, studio acquired from Nintendo in 2021 and authors of games like Mario Strikers Battle League, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Luigi’s Mansion Dark Moon and Metroid Prime Federation Force .

F-Zero GX used his GameCube in 2003 as a result of the collaboration between Nintendo and SEGA, the game of Toshihiro Nagoshi (che only due anni dopo avrebbe dato vita alla serie Yakuza) è stato positively accolto da publico e critique e da so many anni si parla di una possibile remastered per Nintendo Switch, tuttavia only ora por la prima volta viene fatto il nome di Next Level Games Come study all the guide of the project.

Da parte di Nintendo tutto tacethe house of Kyoto has più turned ribadito that F-Zero is not dead, the series will not become fine when I did not think concretely to revolutionize the saga.